Update On Chelsea Green’s Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

As seen during Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, Chelsea Green made her return to IMPACT Wrestling to team with her real-life finance Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood.

Cardona and Green picked up the win.

Green was released by WWE several months ago due to ongoing budget cuts, she has since appeared for ROH at their Best In The World PPV to establish her participation in the tournament to crown a new Women’s Champion.

In an update with regards to her IMPACT appearance, FightFul Select reports that her return to IMPACT was worked out around the same time as her deal with Ring of Honor. She does not reportedly have a full-time deal with either company but will be making appearances for both.