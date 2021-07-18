Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2021

WWE Money in the Bank goes down tonight in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

Below is the final announced card:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

WWE Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alex Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (Pre-Show)

Rey & Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. The Usos