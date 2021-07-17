IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021 Date & Location Announced

During Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view, the company aired an advertisement for the Bound for Glory 2021 PPV.

It was revealed the event is coming to Las Vegas, Nevada. The will be the first event for the company outside of Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The event is expected to feature stars from All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and AAA.

The event will take place on October 23, 2021.