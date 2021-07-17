Kenny Omega Retains IMPACT Wrestling World Title, Jay White Appears At Slammiversary

IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega went up against Sami Callihan at IMPACT Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee in the main event which delivered a major surprise and cliffhanger conclusion to an epic event.

The match was a pretty brutal one with weapons and a piledriver through a table. Omege was in the end victorious and held on to the IMPACT world title.

The most shocking moment of the match came after the match when NJPW star Jay White came out to confront Omega. On the stage screen, The Bullet Club logo was shown with somebody else running out to the ring. The camera cut away and the broadcast went off the air.