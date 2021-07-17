Mickie James Returns At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

During Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, Mickie James made her return to the company and had a message for Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Mickie invited Deonna to be a part of NWA’s upcoming Empowerrr PPV.

Things turned sour and there was an altercation which Mickie got the better of with a kick to the head of Deonna.