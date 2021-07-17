Josh Alexander Retains X-Division Championship At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

. @Walking_Weapon WITH AN ANKLE LOCK WHILE HANGING FROM ULTIMATE X! #Slammiversary Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD pic.twitter.com/3Ne92NPTnh

The match was a hot opening to the PPV with Williams hitting a Canadian Destroyer off Alexander’s shoulders. Alexander maintained his composure and retain the title.

Josh Alexander defended the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams during IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021 Date & Location Announced

During Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view, the company aired an advertisement for the Bound for Glory 2021 PPV. It was revealed the event is coming to Las Vegas, Nevada. The will be the fir[...] Jul 17 - During Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view, the company aired an advertisement for the Bound for Glory 2021 PPV. It was revealed the event is coming to Las Vegas, Nevada. The will be the fir[...]

Kenny Omega Retains IMPACT Wrestling World Title, Jay White Appears At Slammiversary

IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega went up against Sami Callihan at IMPACT Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee in the main event which delivered a major surprise[...] Jul 17 - IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega went up against Sami Callihan at IMPACT Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee in the main event which delivered a major surprise[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces 'Homecoming' Special Event

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their next event will be a homecoming and will feature a mixed tag team tournament to crown Homecoming King and Queen of IMPACT Wrestling. The big event will take [...] Jul 17 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their next event will be a homecoming and will feature a mixed tag team tournament to crown Homecoming King and Queen of IMPACT Wrestling. The big event will take [...]

Mickie James Returns At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

During Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, Mickie James made her return to the company and had a message for Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Mickie invited Deonna to be a part[...] Jul 17 - During Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, Mickie James made her return to the company and had a message for Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Mickie invited Deonna to be a part[...]

Thunder Rosa Revealed As Mystery Opponent At IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

Thunder Rosa was revealed as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery opponent at Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary 2021. There was speculation it might be Chelsea Green, Mickie James or the IIconics but Thunde[...] Jul 17 - Thunder Rosa was revealed as Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery opponent at Saturday's IMPACT Slammiversary 2021. There was speculation it might be Chelsea Green, Mickie James or the IIconics but Thunde[...]

The Good Brothers Win IMPACT World Tag Team Championships At Slammiversary 2021

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) are the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions having gone up against Violent By Design, Rich Swann and Willie Mack, No Way and Fallah Bahh at tonight&rs[...] Jul 17 - The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) are the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions having gone up against Violent By Design, Rich Swann and Willie Mack, No Way and Fallah Bahh at tonight&rs[...]

Former WWE Superstar Teased As Debuting With IMPACT Soon

During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, a vignette aired with someone painting "Long live the Drama King". Former WWE Superstar Aiden English is known as "Drama King Matt" on hi[...] Jul 17 - During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021, a vignette aired with someone painting "Long live the Drama King". Former WWE Superstar Aiden English is known as "Drama King Matt" on hi[...]

Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose Shows Up At IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, former WWE Superstar No Way Jose made his debut with the promotion as the mystery tag team partner of Fallah Bahh. Jose replaced TJP [...] Jul 17 - During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, former WWE Superstar No Way Jose made his debut with the promotion as the mystery tag team partner of Fallah Bahh. Jose replaced TJP [...]

FinJuice Return At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was always going to deliver some big surprises. One big surprise tonight was New Japan Pro Wrestling’s FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) making th[...] Jul 17 - IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was always going to deliver some big surprises. One big surprise tonight was New Japan Pro Wrestling’s FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) making th[...]

Josh Alexander defended the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams during IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary fro[...] Jul 17 - Josh Alexander defended the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams during IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary fro[...]

Titles Change On IMPACT Slammiversary Pre-Show

Havok and Rosemary won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) during tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Pre-Show. Havok[...] Jul 17 - Havok and Rosemary won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) during tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Pre-Show. Havok[...]

Chelsea Green Returns At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, Brian Myers, and Tenille Dashwoodwent up against Matt Cardona and a mystery partner. Cardona’s mystery was revealed as his fian[...] Jul 17 - During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV, Brian Myers, and Tenille Dashwoodwent up against Matt Cardona and a mystery partner. Cardona’s mystery was revealed as his fian[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Pre-Show Now Streaming

Impact Wrestling has released the pre-show stream for tonight’s Slammiversary pre-show. Get ready for tonight's EPIC PPV extravaganza with this exclusive pre-show, including Rosemary & Havo[...] Jul 17 - Impact Wrestling has released the pre-show stream for tonight’s Slammiversary pre-show. Get ready for tonight's EPIC PPV extravaganza with this exclusive pre-show, including Rosemary & Havo[...]

WWE Streaming Deal With Hulu Is Almost Up

Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics are reporting WWE's broadcasting deal with streaming service Hulu which includes episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main Event, and other events will be coming to an end in[...] Jul 17 - Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics are reporting WWE's broadcasting deal with streaming service Hulu which includes episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main Event, and other events will be coming to an end in[...]

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Near To Selling Out

AEW’s first-ever stadium show is practically sold out. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York will be the first pro wrestling event to be held in[...] Jul 17 - AEW’s first-ever stadium show is practically sold out. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York will be the first pro wrestling event to be held in[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

The 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event will take place tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final announced card Impact World Championship MatchKenny Omega (c) vs. [...] Jul 17 - The 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event will take place tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final announced card Impact World Championship MatchKenny Omega (c) vs. [...]

Kota Ibushi Pulled From Upcoming NJPW Event

NJPW issued the following statement: Kota Ibushi to miss Ryugasaki card July 19Ibushi off July 19 card due to illness, has tested negative for COVID-19 Kota Ibushi will not be competing on July 19&r[...] Jul 17 - NJPW issued the following statement: Kota Ibushi to miss Ryugasaki card July 19Ibushi off July 19 card due to illness, has tested negative for COVID-19 Kota Ibushi will not be competing on July 19&r[...]

ROH Stars Announce Their Engagement

ROH stars Dak Draper and Quinn McKay announced on Twitter that they are engaged to be married. McKay shared a photo of the engagement ring in a photo. Draper has been with ROH since 2019 and appeare[...] Jul 17 - ROH stars Dak Draper and Quinn McKay announced on Twitter that they are engaged to be married. McKay shared a photo of the engagement ring in a photo. Draper has been with ROH since 2019 and appeare[...]

Nick Aldis Celebrates 1000 Days As NWA Worlds Champion

Nick Aldis has hit a huge milestone in his career that will go down in history. Aldis is celebrating holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for a whopping 1000 days. Aldis' current reign (h[...] Jul 17 - Nick Aldis has hit a huge milestone in his career that will go down in history. Aldis is celebrating holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for a whopping 1000 days. Aldis' current reign (h[...]

VIDEO: Vince McMahon Filmed Working Out To AC/DC

Vince McMahon might be 75 but his work rate shows no signs of slowing down. A video posted on Instagram from the WWE’s corporate trainer shows McMahon working out in the company's gym to AC/DC![...] Jul 17 - Vince McMahon might be 75 but his work rate shows no signs of slowing down. A video posted on Instagram from the WWE’s corporate trainer shows McMahon working out in the company's gym to AC/DC![...]

Contractual Update On Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s Status With WWE

As reported on Friday, Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) wrestled a dark match prior to WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. In an update from PWInsider.co[...] Jul 17 - As reported on Friday, Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) wrestled a dark match prior to WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. In an update from PWInsider.co[...]

WWE SmackDown Draws Over 2 million Viewers For Return To The Road

WWE returned to live event touring on Friday night with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center The overnight ratings for the 2-hour broadcast on FOX are in, with the show drawing an average[...] Jul 17 - WWE returned to live event touring on Friday night with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center The overnight ratings for the 2-hour broadcast on FOX are in, with the show drawing an average[...]

Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of SmackDown which will be held in two locations. On Friday's SmackDown, Bianca Belairretained her SmackDown Women’s Championship[...] Jul 17 - WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of SmackDown which will be held in two locations. On Friday's SmackDown, Bianca Belairretained her SmackDown Women’s Championship[...]

WWE Cancels Another Event

On Friday it was announced that WWE canceled a SmackDown television event in Atlanta. In a further update, the planned WWE SuperShow which was set to be a RAW and SmackDown house show on August[...] Jul 17 - On Friday it was announced that WWE canceled a SmackDown television event in Atlanta. In a further update, the planned WWE SuperShow which was set to be a RAW and SmackDown house show on August[...]