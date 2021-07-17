WWE Streaming Deal With Hulu Is Almost Up

Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics are reporting WWE's broadcasting deal with streaming service Hulu which includes episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main Event, and other events will be coming to an end in 2022 or possibly by fall of this year.

Speculation suggests Peacock will pick up the content when the deal expires, which includes airing RAW and Smackdown thirty days after airing as part of a previous WWE Network agreement.

If Peacock were to take over the deal they could offer a next-day viewing service which would be all-around better for fans.

There is however the chance that WWE renews their deal with Hulu or sell the rights to Amazon or YouTube and could lead to a bidding war between FOX or NBC Universal for the rights.