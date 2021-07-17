AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Near To Selling Out
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2021
AEW’s first-ever stadium show is practically sold out.
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York will be the first pro wrestling event to be held in a tennis setting.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports the show has sold more than 15,000 tickets with a total capacity of 17,000.
September 22 is when it all goes down.
https://wrestlr.me/69061/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 17
Jul 17 - Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics are reporting WWE's broadcasting deal with streaming service Hulu which includes episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main E[...]
Jul 17
Jul 17 - AEW’s first-ever stadium show is practically sold out. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York w[...]
Jul 17
Jul 17 - The 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event will take place tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final announced card I[...]
Jul 17
Jul 17 - NJPW issued the following statement: Kota Ibushi to miss Ryugasaki card July 19Ibushi off July 19 card due to illness, has tested negative for COVID-[...]
Jul 17 ROH Stars Announce Their Engagement ROH stars Dak Draper and Quinn McKay announced on Twitter that they are engaged to be married. McKay shared a photo of the engagement ring in a photo[...]
Jul 17 - ROH stars Dak Draper and Quinn McKay announced on Twitter that they are engaged to be married. McKay shared a photo of the engagement ring in a photo[...]
Jul 17
Jul 17 - Nick Aldis has hit a huge milestone in his career that will go down in history. Aldis is celebrating holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship [...]
Jul 17
Jul 17 - Vince McMahon might be 75 but his work rate shows no signs of slowing down. A video posted on Instagram from the WWE’s corporate trainer shows [...]
Jul 17
Jul 17 - As reported on Friday, Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) wrestled a dark match prior to WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jon[...]
Jul 17
Jul 17 - WWE returned to live event touring on Friday night with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center The overnight ratings for the 2-hour broadca[...]
Jul 17
Jul 17 - WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of SmackDown which will be held in two locations. On Friday's SmackDown, Bianca Belai[...]
Jul 17 WWE Cancels Another Event On Friday it was announced that WWE canceled a SmackDown television event in Atlanta. In a further update, the planned WWE SuperShow which was [...]
Jul 17 - On Friday it was announced that WWE canceled a SmackDown television event in Atlanta. In a further update, the planned WWE SuperShow which was [...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - WWE tonight announced that next week's SmackDown will be a split-location broadcast with multiple matches taking place at the Rolling Loud festival in[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Toni Storm is set to debut on next week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX following the announcement of her coming to the blue brand recently. Inte[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Finn Balor made a surprise return on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, by interrupting a Sami Zayn promo. Zayn tried to attack Balor but Balor got the [...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX is live from Houston, TX and it is WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As the show [...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Below is a video of Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) in a dark match prior to tonight's WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jo[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will broadcast live from Houston, TX and it will be WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - PWInsider is reporting that the following names are backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown. - Aaliyah - Xia Li - Austin Theory - Xyon Quinn also po[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston discussed the WWE "dream match" co[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Belair will defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella on tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston. Belair[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - A big return could be happening on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. Finn Balor is reportedly rumored to make his main roster return on the blue brand [...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - WWE has announced a new match for the Money in the Bank pre-show. The official WWE website is reporting that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend t[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Ticketmaster has announced that WWE SmackDown in Atlanta, which was scheduled for September 17, 2021 has been canceled. Those who bought tickets for [...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - We reported earlier via @WrestleVotes on Twitter that it is believed WWE will use the same stage setup for both RAW and SmackDown with some minor diff[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly pushing very hard to try and sign recently released former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. This news was revealed in a repo[...]