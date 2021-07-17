Nick Aldis Celebrates 1000 Days As NWA Worlds Champion

Nick Aldis has hit a huge milestone in his career that will go down in history.

Aldis is celebrating holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for a whopping 1000 days.

Aldis' current reign (his second) began at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show on October 21st, 2018 when he defeated Cody Rhodes in a Two Out Of Three Falls match.

His 1000 reign makes history as he is the first wrestler to do so in over 20 years, with the last wrestler to do so being former UFC star Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn who held the title from February 1995 until March 1999.

Aldis joins the likes Lou Thesz, Gene Kiniski, and Dory Funk Jr. who all held the title for well over 1000 days.

His next title defense is scheduled for July 24 in a rematch against Murdoch.