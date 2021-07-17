VIDEO: Vince McMahon Filmed Working Out To AC/DC

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Streaming Deal With Hulu Is Almost Up Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics are reporting WWE's broadcasting deal with streaming service Hulu which includes episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main Event, and other events will be coming to an end in[...]
Jul 17 - Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics are reporting WWE's broadcasting deal with streaming service Hulu which includes episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main Event, and other events will be coming to an end in[...]
Jul 17
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Near To Selling Out AEW’s first-ever stadium show is practically sold out. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York will be the first pro wrestling event to be held in[...]
Jul 17 - AEW’s first-ever stadium show is practically sold out. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York will be the first pro wrestling event to be held in[...]
Jul 17 - The 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event will take place tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final announced card Impact World Championship MatchKenny Omega (c) vs. [...]
Jul 17
Kota Ibushi Pulled From Upcoming NJPW Event NJPW issued the following statement: Kota Ibushi to miss Ryugasaki card July 19Ibushi off July 19 card due to illness, has tested negative for COVID-19 Kota Ibushi will not be competing on July 19&r[...]
Jul 17 - NJPW issued the following statement: Kota Ibushi to miss Ryugasaki card July 19Ibushi off July 19 card due to illness, has tested negative for COVID-19 Kota Ibushi will not be competing on July 19&r[...]
Jul 17
ROH Stars Announce Their Engagement ROH stars Dak Draper and Quinn McKay announced on Twitter that they are engaged to be married. McKay shared a photo of the engagement ring in a photo. Draper has been with ROH since 2019 and appeare[...]
Jul 17 - ROH stars Dak Draper and Quinn McKay announced on Twitter that they are engaged to be married. McKay shared a photo of the engagement ring in a photo. Draper has been with ROH since 2019 and appeare[...]
Jul 17 - Nick Aldis has hit a huge milestone in his career that will go down in history. Aldis is celebrating holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for a whopping 1000 days. Aldis' current reign (h[...]
Jul 17
VIDEO: Vince McMahon Filmed Working Out To AC/DC Vince McMahon might be 75 but his work rate shows no signs of slowing down. A video posted on Instagram from the WWE’s corporate trainer shows McMahon working out in the company's gym to AC/DC![...]
Jul 17 - Vince McMahon might be 75 but his work rate shows no signs of slowing down. A video posted on Instagram from the WWE’s corporate trainer shows McMahon working out in the company's gym to AC/DC![...]
Jul 17 - As reported on Friday, Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) wrestled a dark match prior to WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. In an update from PWInsider.co[...]
Jul 17 - WWE returned to live event touring on Friday night with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center The overnight ratings for the 2-hour broadcast on FOX are in, with the show drawing an average[...]
Jul 17
Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of SmackDown which will be held in two locations. On Friday's SmackDown, Bianca Belairretained her SmackDown Women’s Championship[...]
Jul 17 - WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of SmackDown which will be held in two locations. On Friday's SmackDown, Bianca Belairretained her SmackDown Women’s Championship[...]
Jul 17
WWE Cancels Another Event On Friday it was announced that WWE canceled a SmackDown television event in Atlanta. In a further update, the planned WWE SuperShow which was set to be a RAW and SmackDown house show on August[...]
Jul 17 - On Friday it was announced that WWE canceled a SmackDown television event in Atlanta. In a further update, the planned WWE SuperShow which was set to be a RAW and SmackDown house show on August[...]
Jul 16 - WWE tonight announced that next week's SmackDown will be a split-location broadcast with multiple matches taking place at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida whilst the rest of the event will [...]
Jul 16
Toni Storm SmackDown Debut Date Revealed Toni Storm is set to debut on next week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX following the announcement of her coming to the blue brand recently. Interestingly the next week's SmackDown will be a spli[...]
Jul 16 - Toni Storm is set to debut on next week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX following the announcement of her coming to the blue brand recently. Interestingly the next week's SmackDown will be a spli[...]
Jul 16
Finn Balor Returns To WWE Television On SmackDown Finn Balor made a surprise return on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, by interrupting a Sami Zayn promo. Zayn tried to attack Balor but Balor got the better of Zayn. This is Balor’s first WWE t[...]
Jul 16 - Finn Balor made a surprise return on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, by interrupting a Sami Zayn promo. Zayn tried to attack Balor but Balor got the better of Zayn. This is Balor’s first WWE t[...]
Jul 16 - Tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX is live from Houston, TX and it is WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As the show was opening, Vince McMahon's "No Chance in Hell" t[...]
Jul 16 - Below is a video of Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) in a dark match prior to tonight's WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. There has been talk of Smith [...]
Jul 16
A New Look At The Stage Setup For WWE SmackDown Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will broadcast live from Houston, TX and it will be WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As fans file into the arena and take their seats the[...]
Jul 16 - Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will broadcast live from Houston, TX and it will be WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As fans file into the arena and take their seats the[...]
Jul 16 - PWInsider is reporting that the following names are backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown. - Aaliyah - Xia Li - Austin Theory - Xyon Quinn also posted a photo of himself with Odyssey Jones at the [...]
Jul 16 - During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston discussed the WWE "dream match" concept and explained he no longer has one since his[...]
Jul 16 - Belair will defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella on tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston. Belair recently appeared on DC101 during which she was a[...]
Jul 16 - A big return could be happening on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. Finn Balor is reportedly rumored to make his main roster return on the blue brand in Houston, Texas tonight. Insider source @Wrestl[...]
Jul 16 - WWE has announced a new match for the Money in the Bank pre-show. The official WWE website is reporting that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Uso. B[...]
Jul 16 - Ticketmaster has announced that WWE SmackDown in Atlanta, which was scheduled for September 17, 2021 has been canceled. Those who bought tickets for the event need not doing anything for a refund acc[...]
Jul 16
FIRST LOOK: New WWE SmackDown Stage Setup Revealed We reported earlier via @WrestleVotes on Twitter that it is believed WWE will use the same stage setup for both RAW and SmackDown with some minor differences. In an update, @Fiend4FolIows on Twitter [...]
Jul 16 - We reported earlier via @WrestleVotes on Twitter that it is believed WWE will use the same stage setup for both RAW and SmackDown with some minor differences. In an update, @Fiend4FolIows on Twitter [...]
Jul 16 - IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly pushing very hard to try and sign recently released former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. This news was revealed in a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. M[...]