WWE SmackDown Draws Over 2 million Viewers For Return To The Road

The overnight ratings for the 2-hour broadcast on FOX are in, with the show drawing an average of 2.185 million viewers, which is up from last Friday's verage of 1.881 million viewers, according to Spoiler TV.

WWE Streaming Deal With Hulu Is Almost Up

Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics are reporting WWE's broadcasting deal with streaming service Hulu which includes episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main Event, and other events will be coming to an end in[...] Jul 17 - Brandon Thurston and Wrestlenomics are reporting WWE's broadcasting deal with streaming service Hulu which includes episodes of RAW, Smackdown, Main Event, and other events will be coming to an end in[...]

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Near To Selling Out

AEW’s first-ever stadium show is practically sold out. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York will be the first pro wrestling event to be held in[...] Jul 17 - AEW’s first-ever stadium show is practically sold out. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam which will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York will be the first pro wrestling event to be held in[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

The 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event will take place tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final announced card Impact World Championship MatchKenny Omega (c) vs. [...] Jul 17 - The 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event will take place tonight at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the final announced card Impact World Championship MatchKenny Omega (c) vs. [...]

Kota Ibushi Pulled From Upcoming NJPW Event

NJPW issued the following statement: Kota Ibushi to miss Ryugasaki card July 19Ibushi off July 19 card due to illness, has tested negative for COVID-19 Kota Ibushi will not be competing on July 19&r[...] Jul 17 - NJPW issued the following statement: Kota Ibushi to miss Ryugasaki card July 19Ibushi off July 19 card due to illness, has tested negative for COVID-19 Kota Ibushi will not be competing on July 19&r[...]

ROH Stars Announce Their Engagement

ROH stars Dak Draper and Quinn McKay announced on Twitter that they are engaged to be married. McKay shared a photo of the engagement ring in a photo. Draper has been with ROH since 2019 and appeare[...] Jul 17 - ROH stars Dak Draper and Quinn McKay announced on Twitter that they are engaged to be married. McKay shared a photo of the engagement ring in a photo. Draper has been with ROH since 2019 and appeare[...]

Nick Aldis Celebrates 1000 Days As NWA Worlds Champion

Nick Aldis has hit a huge milestone in his career that will go down in history. Aldis is celebrating holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for a whopping 1000 days. Aldis' current reign (h[...] Jul 17 - Nick Aldis has hit a huge milestone in his career that will go down in history. Aldis is celebrating holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for a whopping 1000 days. Aldis' current reign (h[...]

VIDEO: Vince McMahon Filmed Working Out To AC/DC

Vince McMahon might be 75 but his work rate shows no signs of slowing down. A video posted on Instagram from the WWE’s corporate trainer shows McMahon working out in the company's gym to AC/DC![...] Jul 17 - Vince McMahon might be 75 but his work rate shows no signs of slowing down. A video posted on Instagram from the WWE’s corporate trainer shows McMahon working out in the company's gym to AC/DC![...]

Contractual Update On Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s Status With WWE

As reported on Friday, Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) wrestled a dark match prior to WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. In an update from PWInsider.co[...] Jul 17 - As reported on Friday, Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) wrestled a dark match prior to WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. In an update from PWInsider.co[...]

WWE SmackDown Draws Over 2 million Viewers For Return To The Road

WWE returned to live event touring on Friday night with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center The overnight ratings for the 2-hour broadcast on FOX are in, with the show drawing an average[...] Jul 17 - WWE returned to live event touring on Friday night with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center The overnight ratings for the 2-hour broadcast on FOX are in, with the show drawing an average[...]

Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of SmackDown which will be held in two locations. On Friday's SmackDown, Bianca Belairretained her SmackDown Women’s Championship[...] Jul 17 - WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of SmackDown which will be held in two locations. On Friday's SmackDown, Bianca Belairretained her SmackDown Women’s Championship[...]

WWE Cancels Another Event

On Friday it was announced that WWE canceled a SmackDown television event in Atlanta. In a further update, the planned WWE SuperShow which was set to be a RAW and SmackDown house show on August[...] Jul 17 - On Friday it was announced that WWE canceled a SmackDown television event in Atlanta. In a further update, the planned WWE SuperShow which was set to be a RAW and SmackDown house show on August[...]

Next Week's WWE SmackDown Will Be A Split-Location Broadcast

WWE tonight announced that next week's SmackDown will be a split-location broadcast with multiple matches taking place at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida whilst the rest of the event will [...] Jul 16 - WWE tonight announced that next week's SmackDown will be a split-location broadcast with multiple matches taking place at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida whilst the rest of the event will [...]

Toni Storm SmackDown Debut Date Revealed

Toni Storm is set to debut on next week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX following the announcement of her coming to the blue brand recently. Interestingly the next week's SmackDown will be a spli[...] Jul 16 - Toni Storm is set to debut on next week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX following the announcement of her coming to the blue brand recently. Interestingly the next week's SmackDown will be a spli[...]

Finn Balor Returns To WWE Television On SmackDown

Finn Balor made a surprise return on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, by interrupting a Sami Zayn promo. Zayn tried to attack Balor but Balor got the better of Zayn. This is Balor’s first WWE t[...] Jul 16 - Finn Balor made a surprise return on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, by interrupting a Sami Zayn promo. Zayn tried to attack Balor but Balor got the better of Zayn. This is Balor’s first WWE t[...]

Vince McMahon Opens WWE SmackDown, 'Where The Hell Have You Been!?'

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX is live from Houston, TX and it is WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As the show was opening, Vince McMahon's "No Chance in Hell" t[...] Jul 16 - Tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX is live from Houston, TX and it is WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As the show was opening, Vince McMahon's "No Chance in Hell" t[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Competed In A Dark Match Prior To WWE SmackDown

Below is a video of Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) in a dark match prior to tonight's WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. There has been talk of Smith [...] Jul 16 - Below is a video of Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) in a dark match prior to tonight's WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. There has been talk of Smith [...]

A New Look At The Stage Setup For WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will broadcast live from Houston, TX and it will be WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As fans file into the arena and take their seats the[...] Jul 16 - Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will broadcast live from Houston, TX and it will be WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As fans file into the arena and take their seats the[...]

A Number Of NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown

PWInsider is reporting that the following names are backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown. - Aaliyah - Xia Li - Austin Theory - Xyon Quinn also posted a photo of himself with Odyssey Jones at the [...] Jul 16 - PWInsider is reporting that the following names are backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown. - Aaliyah - Xia Li - Austin Theory - Xyon Quinn also posted a photo of himself with Odyssey Jones at the [...]

Kofi Kingston Reveals He No Longer Wants A WWE 'Dream Match'

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston discussed the WWE "dream match" concept and explained he no longer has one since his[...] Jul 16 - During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston discussed the WWE "dream match" concept and explained he no longer has one since his[...]

Bianca Belair Isn’t Interested In Hair vs. Hair Gimmick Match

Belair will defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella on tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston. Belair recently appeared on DC101 during which she was a[...] Jul 16 - Belair will defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella on tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston. Belair recently appeared on DC101 during which she was a[...]

SPOILER: A Big Return Rumored For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

A big return could be happening on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. Finn Balor is reportedly rumored to make his main roster return on the blue brand in Houston, Texas tonight. Insider source @Wrestl[...] Jul 16 - A big return could be happening on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. Finn Balor is reportedly rumored to make his main roster return on the blue brand in Houston, Texas tonight. Insider source @Wrestl[...]

Title Match Set For WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff Show

WWE has announced a new match for the Money in the Bank pre-show. The official WWE website is reporting that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Uso. B[...] Jul 16 - WWE has announced a new match for the Money in the Bank pre-show. The official WWE website is reporting that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Uso. B[...]

WWE SmackDown In Atlanta Has Been Canceled, Refunds Issued

Ticketmaster has announced that WWE SmackDown in Atlanta, which was scheduled for September 17, 2021 has been canceled. Those who bought tickets for the event need not doing anything for a refund acc[...] Jul 16 - Ticketmaster has announced that WWE SmackDown in Atlanta, which was scheduled for September 17, 2021 has been canceled. Those who bought tickets for the event need not doing anything for a refund acc[...]

FIRST LOOK: New WWE SmackDown Stage Setup Revealed

We reported earlier via @WrestleVotes on Twitter that it is believed WWE will use the same stage setup for both RAW and SmackDown with some minor differences. In an update, @Fiend4FolIows on Twitter [...] Jul 16 - We reported earlier via @WrestleVotes on Twitter that it is believed WWE will use the same stage setup for both RAW and SmackDown with some minor differences. In an update, @Fiend4FolIows on Twitter [...]