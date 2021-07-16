Next Week's WWE SmackDown Will Be A Split-Location Broadcast

WWE tonight announced that next week's SmackDown will be a split-location broadcast with multiple matches taking place at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida whilst the rest of the event will take from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stephanie McMahon recently revealed WWE would be trying new locations for their shows and they seem to be hitting the ground running to shake things up.

As of this report, we know Toni Storm will debut, no matches have been announced as yet.