WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Competed In A Dark Match Prior To WWE SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2021
Below is a video of Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) in a dark match prior to tonight's WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn.
There has been talk of Smith Jr. returning to WWE for a while now, with some speculation suggesting he would end up on the NXT brand.
We'll keep you updated.
https://wrestlr.me/69047/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 16
Jul 16 - Finn Balor made a surprise return on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, by interrupting a Sami Zayn promo. Zayn tried to attack Balor but Balor got the [...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX is live from Houston, TX and it is WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As the show [...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Below is a video of Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) in a dark match prior to tonight's WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jo[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will broadcast live from Houston, TX and it will be WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - PWInsider is reporting that the following names are backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown. - Aaliyah - Xia Li - Austin Theory - Xyon Quinn also po[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston discussed the WWE "dream match" co[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Belair will defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella on tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston. Belair[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - A big return could be happening on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. Finn Balor is reportedly rumored to make his main roster return on the blue brand [...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - WWE has announced a new match for the Money in the Bank pre-show. The official WWE website is reporting that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend t[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Ticketmaster has announced that WWE SmackDown in Atlanta, which was scheduled for September 17, 2021 has been canceled. Those who bought tickets for [...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - We reported earlier via @WrestleVotes on Twitter that it is believed WWE will use the same stage setup for both RAW and SmackDown with some minor diff[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly pushing very hard to try and sign recently released former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. This news was revealed in a repo[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - WWE will return to live event touring tonight with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. It was recently reported that WWE has been worki[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Earlier this week it was reported, WWE SmackDown star Bayley suffered a nasty injury during a mandatory Performance Center training session and would [...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - Impact Wrestling has an updated the card for IMPACT Slammiversary following this week’s show. - No Disqualifications Impact Wrestli[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - IMPACT Wrestling announced a new match for the upcoming Slammiversary event on last night’s IMPACT episode. During the broadcast, it was reveal[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wants Brock Lesnar and has expressed his desire to go up against 'The Beast' in the ring many times over the last few month[...]
Jul 16
Jul 16 - In recent months it has been reported that The Rock is set to make a major comeback to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Tex[...]
Jul 15
Jul 15 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka has been announced as the final competitor in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match for Sunday’s [...]
Jul 15
Jul 15 - WWE is heading back on the road from Friday and the company looking to all their big hitters to help draw interest back into their product. As previo[...]
Jul 15
Jul 15 - Edge has released a very heartfelt message on social media about once again teaming with Rey Mysterio. The duo will team with Dominik Mysterio to face[...]
Jul 15
Jul 15 - WWE today held an 'all hands on deck' staff meeting earlier today with their employees, according to PWInsider. The report reveals that one of the bi[...]
Jul 15
Jul 15 - The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been revealed and the company has a lot to celebrate as the 2-hour broadcast on TNT topped 1 million v[...]
Jul 15
Jul 15 - Recently released WWE Superstar Killian Dain was interviewed on the Wrestle Talk podcast, where he revealed that Shawn Michaels changed the way NXT bo[...]
Jul 15
Jul 15 - Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at this Sunday’s Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view, according to PW[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π