Kofi Kingston Reveals He No Longer Wants A WWE 'Dream Match'

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston discussed the WWE "dream match" concept and explained he no longer has one since his WrestleMania moment likely wouldn’t be topped.

"Dream OPPONENT! Man! Oh, so I always used to say, like, having a match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania would be THE BEST! It would be my dream….but I think it was WrestleMania 32 where myself, Woods and E had a match against the League of Nations. But AFTER the match, we got in the ring with Stone Cold and Mankind, and Shawn Michaels – and granted it wasn’t like a match that we had, but I got to twerk with Shawn Michaels! I’ve been saying this since that happened… Like, I don’t feel like… Nothing is really going to top that! You know what I’m saying? For opponents or… You know, it was a twerk-off! It was a little twerk-off. So, yeah, that was the one. I don’t really have one anymore!"

Kingston is hoping to capture the WWE title for the first time since losing it to Brock Lesnar on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX back in October of 2019.

