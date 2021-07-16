Bianca Belair Isn’t Interested In Hair vs. Hair Gimmick Match

Belair will defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella on tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Belair recently appeared on DC101 during which she was asked about her interest in a potential Hair vs. Hair match.

"Let’s see, I’m really looking forward to a Steel Cage Match, Iron Woman Match. I’ve heard people talk about Hair vs. Hair Match, I don’t want to do that, but I just want to be in as many matches as possible that I’ve never done before with any stipulation. I want to defend my title in the toughest and the hardest ways possible to just keep cementing the fact that I am the SmackDown Women’s Champion. That’s what it’s supposed to be."

