Title Match Set For WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff Show

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alex Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Ricochet vs. Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Below is the updated card for the event

The official WWE website is reporting that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Uso.

WWE has announced a new match for the Money in the Bank pre-show.

Finn Balor Returns To WWE Television On SmackDown

Finn Balor made a surprise return on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, by interrupting a Sami Zayn promo. Zayn tried to attack Balor but Balor got the better of Zayn. This is Balor’s first WWE t[...] Jul 16 - Finn Balor made a surprise return on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, by interrupting a Sami Zayn promo. Zayn tried to attack Balor but Balor got the better of Zayn. This is Balor’s first WWE t[...]

Vince McMahon Opens WWE SmackDown, 'Where The Hell Have You Been!?'

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX is live from Houston, TX and it is WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As the show was opening, Vince McMahon's "No Chance in Hell" t[...] Jul 16 - Tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX is live from Houston, TX and it is WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As the show was opening, Vince McMahon's "No Chance in Hell" t[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Competed In A Dark Match Prior To WWE SmackDown

Below is a video of Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) in a dark match prior to tonight's WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. There has been talk of Smith [...] Jul 16 - Below is a video of Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) in a dark match prior to tonight's WWE SmackDown. Harry Smith and Austin Theory faced Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn. There has been talk of Smith [...]

A New Look At The Stage Setup For WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will broadcast live from Houston, TX and it will be WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As fans file into the arena and take their seats the[...] Jul 16 - Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will broadcast live from Houston, TX and it will be WWE’s first show back for the blue-brand with fans. As fans file into the arena and take their seats the[...]

A Number Of NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown

PWInsider is reporting that the following names are backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown. - Aaliyah - Xia Li - Austin Theory - Xyon Quinn also posted a photo of himself with Odyssey Jones at the [...] Jul 16 - PWInsider is reporting that the following names are backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown. - Aaliyah - Xia Li - Austin Theory - Xyon Quinn also posted a photo of himself with Odyssey Jones at the [...]

Kofi Kingston Reveals He No Longer Wants A WWE 'Dream Match'

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston discussed the WWE "dream match" concept and explained he no longer has one since his[...] Jul 16 - During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston discussed the WWE "dream match" concept and explained he no longer has one since his[...]

Bianca Belair Isn’t Interested In Hair vs. Hair Gimmick Match

Belair will defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella on tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston. Belair recently appeared on DC101 during which she was a[...] Jul 16 - Belair will defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella on tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston. Belair recently appeared on DC101 during which she was a[...]

SPOILER: A Big Return Rumored For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

A big return could be happening on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. Finn Balor is reportedly rumored to make his main roster return on the blue brand in Houston, Texas tonight. Insider source @Wrestl[...] Jul 16 - A big return could be happening on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. Finn Balor is reportedly rumored to make his main roster return on the blue brand in Houston, Texas tonight. Insider source @Wrestl[...]

Title Match Set For WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff Show

WWE has announced a new match for the Money in the Bank pre-show. The official WWE website is reporting that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Uso. B[...] Jul 16 - WWE has announced a new match for the Money in the Bank pre-show. The official WWE website is reporting that Rey & Dominik Mysterio will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Uso. B[...]

WWE SmackDown In Atlanta Has Been Canceled, Refunds Issued

Ticketmaster has announced that WWE SmackDown in Atlanta, which was scheduled for September 17, 2021 has been canceled. Those who bought tickets for the event need not doing anything for a refund acc[...] Jul 16 - Ticketmaster has announced that WWE SmackDown in Atlanta, which was scheduled for September 17, 2021 has been canceled. Those who bought tickets for the event need not doing anything for a refund acc[...]

FIRST LOOK: New WWE SmackDown Stage Setup Revealed

We reported earlier via @WrestleVotes on Twitter that it is believed WWE will use the same stage setup for both RAW and SmackDown with some minor differences. In an update, @Fiend4FolIows on Twitter [...] Jul 16 - We reported earlier via @WrestleVotes on Twitter that it is believed WWE will use the same stage setup for both RAW and SmackDown with some minor differences. In an update, @Fiend4FolIows on Twitter [...]

IMPACT Reportedly Very Keen To Sign Recently Released WWE Superstar

IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly pushing very hard to try and sign recently released former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. This news was revealed in a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. M[...] Jul 16 - IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly pushing very hard to try and sign recently released former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. This news was revealed in a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. M[...]

Update On New Stage Setup Debuting On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE will return to live event touring tonight with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. It was recently reported that WWE has been working on new production aspects for their weekly broa[...] Jul 16 - WWE will return to live event touring tonight with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. It was recently reported that WWE has been working on new production aspects for their weekly broa[...]

Bayley Undergoes Surgery Following Recent Injury

Earlier this week it was reported, WWE SmackDown star Bayley suffered a nasty injury during a mandatory Performance Center training session and would miss approximately nine months of ring action. On[...] Jul 16 - Earlier this week it was reported, WWE SmackDown star Bayley suffered a nasty injury during a mandatory Performance Center training session and would miss approximately nine months of ring action. On[...]

Updated Card For IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

Impact Wrestling has an updated the card for IMPACT Slammiversary following this week’s show. - No Disqualifications Impact Wrestling World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. [...] Jul 16 - Impact Wrestling has an updated the card for IMPACT Slammiversary following this week’s show. - No Disqualifications Impact Wrestling World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. [...]

Another Mystery Name Teased For IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT Wrestling announced a new match for the upcoming Slammiversary event on last night’s IMPACT episode. During the broadcast, it was revealed that Brian Myers will team with Tenille Dashwoo[...] Jul 16 - IMPACT Wrestling announced a new match for the upcoming Slammiversary event on last night’s IMPACT episode. During the broadcast, it was revealed that Brian Myers will team with Tenille Dashwoo[...]

Update On Why Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Isn't Taking Place At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wants Brock Lesnar and has expressed his desire to go up against 'The Beast' in the ring many times over the last few months, with many hoping that match would take place at[...] Jul 16 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wants Brock Lesnar and has expressed his desire to go up against 'The Beast' in the ring many times over the last few months, with many hoping that match would take place at[...]

Proposed Plan For The Rock's Return To WWE

In recent months it has been reported that The Rock is set to make a major comeback to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas next year or even WrestleMania 39 in Los Angele[...] Jul 16 - In recent months it has been reported that The Rock is set to make a major comeback to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas next year or even WrestleMania 39 in Los Angele[...]

WWE Reveals Final Women's Money In The Bank Competitor

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka has been announced as the final competitor in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match for Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. This puts to [...] Jul 15 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka has been announced as the final competitor in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match for Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. This puts to [...]

Goldberg Is Returning To WWE Television Next Week

WWE is heading back on the road from Friday and the company looking to all their big hitters to help draw interest back into their product. As previously reported, Becky Lynch is scheduled to be back[...] Jul 15 - WWE is heading back on the road from Friday and the company looking to all their big hitters to help draw interest back into their product. As previously reported, Becky Lynch is scheduled to be back[...]

Edge Releases Heartfelt Message About Teaming With Rey Mysterio Again

Edge has released a very heartfelt message on social media about once again teaming with Rey Mysterio. The duo will team with Dominik Mysterio to face Roman Reigns and The Uso on Friday's WWE SmackDow[...] Jul 15 - Edge has released a very heartfelt message on social media about once again teaming with Rey Mysterio. The duo will team with Dominik Mysterio to face Roman Reigns and The Uso on Friday's WWE SmackDow[...]

WWE Employees Received Some Welcome News Today

WWE today held an 'all hands on deck' staff meeting earlier today with their employees, according to PWInsider. The report reveals that one of the big things to come out of the meeting is that the co[...] Jul 15 - WWE today held an 'all hands on deck' staff meeting earlier today with their employees, according to PWInsider. The report reveals that one of the big things to come out of the meeting is that the co[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers For Fyter Fest Night One Special

The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been revealed and the company has a lot to celebrate as the 2-hour broadcast on TNT topped 1 million viewers. The episode was a Fyter Fest (night one) [...] Jul 15 - The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been revealed and the company has a lot to celebrate as the 2-hour broadcast on TNT topped 1 million viewers. The episode was a Fyter Fest (night one) [...]

Shawn Michaels Has Changed How NXT Books Bigger Wrestlers

Recently released WWE Superstar Killian Dain was interviewed on the Wrestle Talk podcast, where he revealed that Shawn Michaels changed the way NXT books bigger wrestlers nowadays. Here’s what [...] Jul 15 - Recently released WWE Superstar Killian Dain was interviewed on the Wrestle Talk podcast, where he revealed that Shawn Michaels changed the way NXT books bigger wrestlers nowadays. Here’s what [...]