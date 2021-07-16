IMPACT Reportedly Very Keen To Sign Recently Released WWE Superstar

IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly pushing very hard to try and sign recently released former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. This news was revealed in a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Meltzer states that he has heard nothing regarding interest from AEW for Buddy Murphy, but that IMPACT are reportedly very keen to bring him to their brand.

"Don’t know anything regarding AEW, but do know that Impact is making a major play for Murphy."

Murphy was released from WWE on June 2, 2021 due to budget cuts.