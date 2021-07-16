Update On New Stage Setup Debuting On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE will return to live event touring tonight with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

It was recently reported that WWE has been working on new production aspects for their weekly broadcasts, RAW, and SmackDown. Stephanie McMahon also confirmed recently that a new stage setup will debut.

In an update, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that the stage for both RAW and SmackDown will be the same for both brands, although there may be minor differences.

"Being told the new entrance stage is set up in Houston. It looks like a giant tron, but will be very impressive for the fans watching at home. Also hearing the same set (possibly w/ a minor difference) will be used for both RAW & SmackDown."