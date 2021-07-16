Can’t wait to miss the first show in front of fans again. I blame YOU for this. Thanks a lot pic.twitter.com/ETOhRyeYkj

On Thursday, Bayley posted a photo of herself undergoing surgery, and in character blamed the fans for her injury.

Earlier this week it was reported, WWE SmackDown star Bayley suffered a nasty injury during a mandatory Performance Center training session and would miss approximately nine months of ring action.

FIRST LOOK: New WWE SmackDown Stage Setup Revealed

We reported earlier via @WrestleVotes on Twitter that it is believed WWE will use the same stage setup for both RAW and SmackDown with some minor differences. In an update, @Fiend4FolIows on Twitter [...] Jul 16 - We reported earlier via @WrestleVotes on Twitter that it is believed WWE will use the same stage setup for both RAW and SmackDown with some minor differences. In an update, @Fiend4FolIows on Twitter [...]

IMPACT Reportedly Very Keen To Sign Recently Released WWE Superstar

IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly pushing very hard to try and sign recently released former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. This news was revealed in a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. M[...] Jul 16 - IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly pushing very hard to try and sign recently released former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. This news was revealed in a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. M[...]

Update On New Stage Setup Debuting On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE will return to live event touring tonight with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. It was recently reported that WWE has been working on new production aspects for their weekly broa[...] Jul 16 - WWE will return to live event touring tonight with SmackDown in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. It was recently reported that WWE has been working on new production aspects for their weekly broa[...]

Bayley Undergoes Surgery Following Recent Injury

Earlier this week it was reported, WWE SmackDown star Bayley suffered a nasty injury during a mandatory Performance Center training session and would miss approximately nine months of ring action. On[...] Jul 16 - Earlier this week it was reported, WWE SmackDown star Bayley suffered a nasty injury during a mandatory Performance Center training session and would miss approximately nine months of ring action. On[...]

Updated Card For IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

Impact Wrestling has an updated the card for IMPACT Slammiversary following this week’s show. - No Disqualifications Impact Wrestling World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. [...] Jul 16 - Impact Wrestling has an updated the card for IMPACT Slammiversary following this week’s show. - No Disqualifications Impact Wrestling World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. [...]

Another Mystery Name Teased For IMPACT Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT Wrestling announced a new match for the upcoming Slammiversary event on last night’s IMPACT episode. During the broadcast, it was revealed that Brian Myers will team with Tenille Dashwoo[...] Jul 16 - IMPACT Wrestling announced a new match for the upcoming Slammiversary event on last night’s IMPACT episode. During the broadcast, it was revealed that Brian Myers will team with Tenille Dashwoo[...]

Update On Why Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Isn't Taking Place At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wants Brock Lesnar and has expressed his desire to go up against 'The Beast' in the ring many times over the last few months, with many hoping that match would take place at[...] Jul 16 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wants Brock Lesnar and has expressed his desire to go up against 'The Beast' in the ring many times over the last few months, with many hoping that match would take place at[...]

Proposed Plan For The Rock's Return To WWE

In recent months it has been reported that The Rock is set to make a major comeback to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas next year or even WrestleMania 39 in Los Angele[...] Jul 16 - In recent months it has been reported that The Rock is set to make a major comeback to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas next year or even WrestleMania 39 in Los Angele[...]

WWE Reveals Final Women's Money In The Bank Competitor

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka has been announced as the final competitor in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match for Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. This puts to [...] Jul 15 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka has been announced as the final competitor in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match for Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. This puts to [...]

Goldberg Is Returning To WWE Television Next Week

WWE is heading back on the road from Friday and the company looking to all their big hitters to help draw interest back into their product. As previously reported, Becky Lynch is scheduled to be back[...] Jul 15 - WWE is heading back on the road from Friday and the company looking to all their big hitters to help draw interest back into their product. As previously reported, Becky Lynch is scheduled to be back[...]

Edge Releases Heartfelt Message About Teaming With Rey Mysterio Again

Edge has released a very heartfelt message on social media about once again teaming with Rey Mysterio. The duo will team with Dominik Mysterio to face Roman Reigns and The Uso on Friday's WWE SmackDow[...] Jul 15 - Edge has released a very heartfelt message on social media about once again teaming with Rey Mysterio. The duo will team with Dominik Mysterio to face Roman Reigns and The Uso on Friday's WWE SmackDow[...]

WWE Employees Received Some Welcome News Today

WWE today held an 'all hands on deck' staff meeting earlier today with their employees, according to PWInsider. The report reveals that one of the big things to come out of the meeting is that the co[...] Jul 15 - WWE today held an 'all hands on deck' staff meeting earlier today with their employees, according to PWInsider. The report reveals that one of the big things to come out of the meeting is that the co[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers For Fyter Fest Night One Special

The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been revealed and the company has a lot to celebrate as the 2-hour broadcast on TNT topped 1 million viewers. The episode was a Fyter Fest (night one) [...] Jul 15 - The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been revealed and the company has a lot to celebrate as the 2-hour broadcast on TNT topped 1 million viewers. The episode was a Fyter Fest (night one) [...]

Shawn Michaels Has Changed How NXT Books Bigger Wrestlers

Recently released WWE Superstar Killian Dain was interviewed on the Wrestle Talk podcast, where he revealed that Shawn Michaels changed the way NXT books bigger wrestlers nowadays. Here’s what [...] Jul 15 - Recently released WWE Superstar Killian Dain was interviewed on the Wrestle Talk podcast, where he revealed that Shawn Michaels changed the way NXT books bigger wrestlers nowadays. Here’s what [...]

Big Name Will Be At Sunday’s WWE Money In The Bank 2021 PPV

Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at this Sunday’s Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. Currently, it remains unclear if she&rsq[...] Jul 15 - Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at this Sunday’s Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. Currently, it remains unclear if she&rsq[...]

Stephanie McMahon Issues Open Letter To WWE Fans

Stephanie McMahon issued the following: Good morning, For over a year and a half, WWE has been missing the lifeblood of our shows, our fans. No matter how hard we tried, never going off the air and [...] Jul 15 - Stephanie McMahon issued the following: Good morning, For over a year and a half, WWE has been missing the lifeblood of our shows, our fans. No matter how hard we tried, never going off the air and [...]

WALTER Declared Unable To Compete

WWE has revealed that NXT UK Champion WALTER has been declared unable to compete. This means he will not be defending his title against Ilja Draguno which was originally scheduled for next week’[...] Jul 15 - WWE has revealed that NXT UK Champion WALTER has been declared unable to compete. This means he will not be defending his title against Ilja Draguno which was originally scheduled for next week’[...]

AEW Elite General Manager Game Is Now Available To Play

AEW issued the following release: All Elite Wrestling’s Highly Anticipated “AEW Elite General Manager” Launches on iOS and Android — New Mobile Wrestling Management Sim[...] Jul 15 - AEW issued the following release: All Elite Wrestling’s Highly Anticipated “AEW Elite General Manager” Launches on iOS and Android — New Mobile Wrestling Management Sim[...]

New Details Revealed On Changes Made To The AEW TNT Championship

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Miro delivered a promo with an updated version of the TNT Title which now has a white strap with green detailing. On Twitter, @BeltsByDan listed some more of the design c[...] Jul 15 - On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Miro delivered a promo with an updated version of the TNT Title which now has a white strap with green detailing. On Twitter, @BeltsByDan listed some more of the design c[...]

Kalisto On Why Mask vs. Mask Match With Rey Mysterio Never Happened

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto spoke about the idea he had for facing Rey Mysterio in a Mask vs. Mask match. “My biggest regret is not pitching my idea to Vince. Pretty muc[...] Jul 15 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto spoke about the idea he had for facing Rey Mysterio in a Mask vs. Mask match. “My biggest regret is not pitching my idea to Vince. Pretty muc[...]

Vince and Stephanie McMahon Thank Fans For Impending Return

Stephanie McMahon has sent out an e-mail expressing gratitude to the soon-to-be-returning WWE audience as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are finally lifting for live events. “Good morning, F[...] Jul 15 - Stephanie McMahon has sent out an e-mail expressing gratitude to the soon-to-be-returning WWE audience as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are finally lifting for live events. “Good morning, F[...]

Chris Jericho Files Trademark For New AEW Nickname

It is being reported that Chris Jericho has filed for a trademark on his new nickname, “God of War,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark was filed by Michael[...] Jul 15 - It is being reported that Chris Jericho has filed for a trademark on his new nickname, “God of War,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark was filed by Michael[...]

Kalisto Reveals New Ring Name

While being interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto revealed what his new ring name will be following his release from WWE. “Samuray Del Sol, that’s the name that I started with. I actu[...] Jul 15 - While being interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto revealed what his new ring name will be following his release from WWE. “Samuray Del Sol, that’s the name that I started with. I actu[...]

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Fyter Fest Night Two

AEW has announced a number of new matches for next week’s Fyter Fest- night 2 special of Dynamite. Check out the card below: - Jon Moxley versus Lance Archer Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S.[...] Jul 14 - AEW has announced a number of new matches for next week’s Fyter Fest- night 2 special of Dynamite. Check out the card below: - Jon Moxley versus Lance Archer Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S.[...]