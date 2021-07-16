Proposed Plan For The Rock's Return To WWE

In recent months it has been reported that The Rock is set to make a major comeback to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas next year or even WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California the year after.

In an update on The Rock returning, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting there has been internal discussion within WWE about doing a tag team match involving The Rock and Reigns.

The proposed idea would see The Rock team with one of The Usos to take on Reigns and the other Uso brother. The idea being they would fight it out to determine who really is The Tribal Chief of the family.

WWE is still keen on a singles match involving The Rock and Reigns, but they may have to make immediate changes due to the Rock's current filming schedule in Hollywood and a tag team match would minimize the risk of him getting injured.