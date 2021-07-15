WWE Reveals Final Women's Money In The Bank Competitor

This puts to bed speculation that Sonya Deville or even a returning Becky Lynch will be the final competitor.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka has been announced as the final competitor in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match for Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Goldberg Is Returning To WWE Television Next Week

WWE is heading back on the road from Friday and the company looking to all their big hitters to help draw interest back into their product. As previously reported, Becky Lynch is scheduled to be back[...] Jul 15 - WWE is heading back on the road from Friday and the company looking to all their big hitters to help draw interest back into their product. As previously reported, Becky Lynch is scheduled to be back[...]

Edge Releases Heartfelt Message About Teaming With Rey Mysterio Again

Edge has released a very heartfelt message on social media about once again teaming with Rey Mysterio. The duo will team with Dominik Mysterio to face Roman Reigns and The Uso on Friday's WWE SmackDow[...] Jul 15 - Edge has released a very heartfelt message on social media about once again teaming with Rey Mysterio. The duo will team with Dominik Mysterio to face Roman Reigns and The Uso on Friday's WWE SmackDow[...]

WWE Employees Received Some Welcome News Today

WWE today held an 'all hands on deck' staff meeting earlier today with their employees, according to PWInsider. The report reveals that one of the big things to come out of the meeting is that the co[...] Jul 15 - WWE today held an 'all hands on deck' staff meeting earlier today with their employees, according to PWInsider. The report reveals that one of the big things to come out of the meeting is that the co[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers For Fyter Fest Night One Special

The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been revealed and the company has a lot to celebrate as the 2-hour broadcast on TNT topped 1 million viewers. The episode was a Fyter Fest (night one) [...] Jul 15 - The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite has been revealed and the company has a lot to celebrate as the 2-hour broadcast on TNT topped 1 million viewers. The episode was a Fyter Fest (night one) [...]

Shawn Michaels Has Changed How NXT Books Bigger Wrestlers

Recently released WWE Superstar Killian Dain was interviewed on the Wrestle Talk podcast, where he revealed that Shawn Michaels changed the way NXT books bigger wrestlers nowadays. Here’s what [...] Jul 15 - Recently released WWE Superstar Killian Dain was interviewed on the Wrestle Talk podcast, where he revealed that Shawn Michaels changed the way NXT books bigger wrestlers nowadays. Here’s what [...]

Big Name Will Be At Sunday’s WWE Money In The Bank 2021 PPV

Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at this Sunday’s Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. Currently, it remains unclear if she&rsq[...] Jul 15 - Former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to be backstage at this Sunday’s Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. Currently, it remains unclear if she&rsq[...]

Stephanie McMahon Issues Open Letter To WWE Fans

Stephanie McMahon issued the following: Good morning, For over a year and a half, WWE has been missing the lifeblood of our shows, our fans. No matter how hard we tried, never going off the air and [...] Jul 15 - Stephanie McMahon issued the following: Good morning, For over a year and a half, WWE has been missing the lifeblood of our shows, our fans. No matter how hard we tried, never going off the air and [...]

WALTER Declared Unable To Compete

WWE has revealed that NXT UK Champion WALTER has been declared unable to compete. This means he will not be defending his title against Ilja Draguno which was originally scheduled for next week’[...] Jul 15 - WWE has revealed that NXT UK Champion WALTER has been declared unable to compete. This means he will not be defending his title against Ilja Draguno which was originally scheduled for next week’[...]

AEW Elite General Manager Game Is Now Available To Play

AEW issued the following release: All Elite Wrestling’s Highly Anticipated “AEW Elite General Manager” Launches on iOS and Android — New Mobile Wrestling Management Sim[...] Jul 15 - AEW issued the following release: All Elite Wrestling’s Highly Anticipated “AEW Elite General Manager” Launches on iOS and Android — New Mobile Wrestling Management Sim[...]

New Details Revealed On Changes Made To The AEW TNT Championship

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Miro delivered a promo with an updated version of the TNT Title which now has a white strap with green detailing. On Twitter, @BeltsByDan listed some more of the design c[...] Jul 15 - On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Miro delivered a promo with an updated version of the TNT Title which now has a white strap with green detailing. On Twitter, @BeltsByDan listed some more of the design c[...]

Kalisto On Why Mask vs. Mask Match With Rey Mysterio Never Happened

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto spoke about the idea he had for facing Rey Mysterio in a Mask vs. Mask match. “My biggest regret is not pitching my idea to Vince. Pretty muc[...] Jul 15 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto spoke about the idea he had for facing Rey Mysterio in a Mask vs. Mask match. “My biggest regret is not pitching my idea to Vince. Pretty muc[...]

Vince and Stephanie McMahon Thank Fans For Impending Return

Stephanie McMahon has sent out an e-mail expressing gratitude to the soon-to-be-returning WWE audience as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are finally lifting for live events. “Good morning, F[...] Jul 15 - Stephanie McMahon has sent out an e-mail expressing gratitude to the soon-to-be-returning WWE audience as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are finally lifting for live events. “Good morning, F[...]

Chris Jericho Files Trademark For New AEW Nickname

It is being reported that Chris Jericho has filed for a trademark on his new nickname, “God of War,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark was filed by Michael[...] Jul 15 - It is being reported that Chris Jericho has filed for a trademark on his new nickname, “God of War,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark was filed by Michael[...]

Kalisto Reveals New Ring Name

While being interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto revealed what his new ring name will be following his release from WWE. “Samuray Del Sol, that’s the name that I started with. I actu[...] Jul 15 - While being interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto revealed what his new ring name will be following his release from WWE. “Samuray Del Sol, that’s the name that I started with. I actu[...]

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Fyter Fest Night Two

AEW has announced a number of new matches for next week’s Fyter Fest- night 2 special of Dynamite. Check out the card below: - Jon Moxley versus Lance Archer Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S.[...] Jul 14 - AEW has announced a number of new matches for next week’s Fyter Fest- night 2 special of Dynamite. Check out the card below: - Jon Moxley versus Lance Archer Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S.[...]

Christian Cage Makes History On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

The history between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy is well documented, 23 years of it to be precise and during tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1, more history was made. The two-ring veteran[...] Jul 14 - The history between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy is well documented, 23 years of it to be precise and during tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1, more history was made. The two-ring veteran[...]

AEW TNT Championship Has A New Look

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1, AEW TNT Champion Miro cut a promo looking back at his journey in AEW thus far. Toward the end of the segment, Miro referred to himself [...] Jul 14 - During tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1, AEW TNT Champion Miro cut a promo looking back at his journey in AEW thus far. Toward the end of the segment, Miro referred to himself [...]

TNT Releases Official Trailer For AEW Rampage Show

AEW Rampage debuts on TNT next month and a new full trailer promoting the new show has been released on YouTube. The new one-hour show premieres on August 13, 2021. "Premiering on Friday, August 13,[...] Jul 14 - AEW Rampage debuts on TNT next month and a new full trailer promoting the new show has been released on YouTube. The new one-hour show premieres on August 13, 2021. "Premiering on Friday, August 13,[...]

AEW Fyter Fest: Ricky Starks Crowned New FTW Champion

Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage to become the FTW Champion this week on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1. Starks picked up the victory with a swerve when Powerhouse Hobbs hit Starks with the belt.[...] Jul 14 - Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage to become the FTW Champion this week on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1. Starks picked up the victory with a swerve when Powerhouse Hobbs hit Starks with the belt.[...]

Alberto Del Rio Threatens To Expose Paige's Past Incidents

During a recent interview with Hannibal TV, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio had a message for his former girlfriend Paige: "I had another situation with another person accusing me of something. [...] Jul 14 - During a recent interview with Hannibal TV, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio had a message for his former girlfriend Paige: "I had another situation with another person accusing me of something. [...]

WWE Superstar Sheamus Is Engaged To Marry

Sheamus recently returned to WWE television after suffering a broken nose in May, and now he some more good news as he has become engaged. Sheamus’ girlfriend Isabella Revilla revealed on socia[...] Jul 14 - Sheamus recently returned to WWE television after suffering a broken nose in May, and now he some more good news as he has become engaged. Sheamus’ girlfriend Isabella Revilla revealed on socia[...]

WWE NXT Viewership Increases To Best Number In Weeks

This week’s episode of WWE NXT following last week’s Great American Bash saw its best number in a little over a month. Tuesday night’s episode scored 705,000 viewers according to Wr[...] Jul 14 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT following last week’s Great American Bash saw its best number in a little over a month. Tuesday night’s episode scored 705,000 viewers according to Wr[...]

GoFundMe Page Launched For Paul Orndorff Following His Passing

Paul Orndorff passed away earlier this week aged 71. The family of the WWE Hall of Famer has set up a GoFundMe page with donations at around $12,300 of its $18,000 goal. Here is the descriptio[...] Jul 14 - Paul Orndorff passed away earlier this week aged 71. The family of the WWE Hall of Famer has set up a GoFundMe page with donations at around $12,300 of its $18,000 goal. Here is the descriptio[...]