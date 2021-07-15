WWE Employees Received Some Welcome News Today
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2021
WWE today held an 'all hands on deck' staff meeting earlier today with their employees, according to
PWInsider.
The report reveals that one of the big things to come out of the meeting is that the company is bringing back promotions and raises for employees. Last year WWE decided to put an immediate freeze on raises and promotions for employees due to budget cuts.
Staff are expected to soon start receiving raises in the coming days and weeks.
