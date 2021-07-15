AEW Elite General Manager Game Is Now Available To Play

AEW issued the following release:

All Elite Wrestling’s Highly Anticipated “AEW Elite General Manager” Launches on iOS and Android

— New Mobile Wrestling Management Simulator Now Available Worldwide —

July 15, 2021 – AEW Elite General Manager, the officially-licensed fantasy booking game that wrestling fans have been eagerly waiting for since it was first announced in November 2020, is now available worldwide to download and play on iOS and Android devices.

AEW’s mobile wrestling management simulator from Crystallized Games is the second title released under the AEW GAMES banner.

In AEW Elite GM, players assume the role of the newest general manager of AEW DYNAMITE, drafting a roster of wrestlers, building matches and running the show to generate revenue, new fans and effects on wrestlers’ stamina and morale. To be a successful manager in AEW Elite GM, a player must appeal to the foundation of the business: the fans. Every week, players must build, book and sell the most-entertaining AEW shows possible—or it’s game over.

Additionally, AEW Elite GM offers players the ability to play head-to-head competitively with other managers around the world to determine who can run the best AEW DYNAMITE show and claim the title of “Elite General Manager.”

Along with a variety of match types to select from, players can customize their chosen wrestlers from the expansive AEW roster with a wide range of available gimmicks, weapons and items which provide various abilities and powerful effects. AEW Elite GM also puts a player’s skills and strategies as a capable AEW promoter to the test by offering daily missions and a Challenge Mode where managers complete various challenges ranging in difficulty to earn unique achievements and special rewards.

AEW Elite GM is designed to be enjoyed by first-timers and casuals of wrestling GM games, while also offering the depth and complexity desired by veterans of the genre.

Players can get started right away by downloading AEW Elite General Manager on Google Play and on the App Store. For more information about the game, check out the official website.

For more news and updates on AEW GAMES, please visit: YouTube.com/AEWGames, twitter.com/AEWGames, Instagram.com/playAEWGames, Facebook.com/playAEWGames and AEWGames.com.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, MJF, Miro, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

The inaugural event under the AEW banner was the sold-out DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019. AEW began airing its flagship show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The weekly show, AEW DYNAMITE, attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. AEW’s multi platform content also includes AEW DARK and AEW DARK: ELEVATION, two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, BEING THE ELITE, a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and AEW UNRESTRICTED, a weekly podcast series. The new, hour-long show AEW RAMPAGE debuts Friday, Aug. 13, on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.

For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.

About Crystallized Games

Crystallized Games is an indie game and app development company who strive to build new experiences for players, users, and professionals alike. We were brought together from vastly different career paths to follow our passion for gaming and gaming communities. Established in 2016, Crystallized Games develops video games for all platforms and software applications for PC and mobile. We are passionate about gaming, the memories they help create, and the ways gaming can push digital mediums to new experiential heights.