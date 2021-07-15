Kalisto Reveals New Ring Name

While being interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, Kalisto revealed what his new ring name will be following his release from WWE.

“Samuray Del Sol, that’s the name that I started with. I actually started with “Samurai” first, the I had to spell it differently, with a Y, just to be different. I started as Samuray Del Sol in Chicago, that’s where I adopted the name. Then everything else is history.”

He was also asked if he sees a return to WWE in the future.

“I’m not going to hold my breath. I’m just going to focus on me. I am going to focus on my mental state, which is very important. I’m going to try and fix myself first. I’m trying to see what I can do. I like challenging myself a lot. I have never boxed before, but I want to box. The reason I became a wrestler was because of my grandma. My grandfather wanted me to be a boxer. Not only that, all the [boxing] pay per views, my dad would bring home a box of oysters. We would sit there, hammer open the oysters, watch the pay per view and that was our night. This was as kids, which was pretty cool. I’m still going to wrestle here and there. If the time is right, here and there, I am going to give it a shot.”

He also spoke about his mental health during his injury.