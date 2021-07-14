Christian Cage Makes History On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

The history between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy is well documented, 23 years of it to be precise and during tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1, more history was made.

The two-ring veterans faced off in a singles match with Cage controlling the early part of the bout.

However, things took a turn when Hardy hit Cage with a DDT onto the steel steps. He then launched Cage throat-first and took him out.

The match would see both men deliver finishing moves and some near falls. In the end, Cage hit the Killswitch out of nowhere for the historic win.

This is Cage's first singles win against Matt Hardy and he also remains undefeated in AEW.