TNT Releases Official Trailer For AEW Rampage Show

"Premiering on Friday, August 13, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TNT, AEW: Rampage is an electrifying new show featuring the hottest stars of today and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma, and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling. The gripping one-hour show brings new content, matchups, and personalities to fans every Friday night. Filmed in front of a live audience each week, “AEW: Rampage” headliners include Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Sting, Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Darby Allin, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, MJF, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Jade Cargill, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., and many more."

AEW Rampage debuts on TNT next month and a new full trailer promoting the new show has been released on YouTube.

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Fyter Fest Night Two

AEW has announced a number of new matches for next week’s Fyter Fest- night 2 special of Dynamite. Check out the card below: - Jon Moxley versus Lance Archer Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S.[...] Jul 14 - AEW has announced a number of new matches for next week’s Fyter Fest- night 2 special of Dynamite. Check out the card below: - Jon Moxley versus Lance Archer Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S.[...]

Christian Cage Makes History On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

The history between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy is well documented, 23 years of it to be precise and during tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1, more history was made. The two-ring veteran[...] Jul 14 - The history between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy is well documented, 23 years of it to be precise and during tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1, more history was made. The two-ring veteran[...]

AEW TNT Championship Has A New Look

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1, AEW TNT Champion Miro cut a promo looking back at his journey in AEW thus far. Toward the end of the segment, Miro referred to himself [...] Jul 14 - During tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1, AEW TNT Champion Miro cut a promo looking back at his journey in AEW thus far. Toward the end of the segment, Miro referred to himself [...]

TNT Releases Official Trailer For AEW Rampage Show

AEW Fyter Fest: Ricky Starks Crowned New FTW Champion

Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage to become the FTW Champion this week on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1. Starks picked up the victory with a swerve when Powerhouse Hobbs hit Starks with the belt.[...] Jul 14 - Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage to become the FTW Champion this week on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest - Night 1. Starks picked up the victory with a swerve when Powerhouse Hobbs hit Starks with the belt.[...]

Alberto Del Rio Threatens To Expose Paige's Past Incidents

During a recent interview with Hannibal TV, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio had a message for his former girlfriend Paige: "I had another situation with another person accusing me of something. [...] Jul 14 - During a recent interview with Hannibal TV, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio had a message for his former girlfriend Paige: "I had another situation with another person accusing me of something. [...]

WWE Superstar Sheamus Is Engaged To Marry

Sheamus recently returned to WWE television after suffering a broken nose in May, and now he some more good news as he has become engaged. Sheamus’ girlfriend Isabella Revilla revealed on socia[...] Jul 14 - Sheamus recently returned to WWE television after suffering a broken nose in May, and now he some more good news as he has become engaged. Sheamus’ girlfriend Isabella Revilla revealed on socia[...]

WWE NXT Viewership Increases To Best Number In Weeks

This week’s episode of WWE NXT following last week’s Great American Bash saw its best number in a little over a month. Tuesday night’s episode scored 705,000 viewers according to Wr[...] Jul 14 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT following last week’s Great American Bash saw its best number in a little over a month. Tuesday night’s episode scored 705,000 viewers according to Wr[...]

GoFundMe Page Launched For Paul Orndorff Following His Passing

Paul Orndorff passed away earlier this week aged 71. The family of the WWE Hall of Famer has set up a GoFundMe page with donations at around $12,300 of its $18,000 goal. Here is the descriptio[...] Jul 14 - Paul Orndorff passed away earlier this week aged 71. The family of the WWE Hall of Famer has set up a GoFundMe page with donations at around $12,300 of its $18,000 goal. Here is the descriptio[...]

WWE Now Selling Replica WCW United States Championship Belt

WWE has released a new replica championship to their official shop. The company announced today that fans can now buy WCW United States Championship replicas, which are now available for pre-order.&n[...] Jul 14 - WWE has released a new replica championship to their official shop. The company announced today that fans can now buy WCW United States Championship replicas, which are now available for pre-order.&n[...]

Big E Discusses Conor McGregor Possibly Coming To WWE

During an interview on the Vibe & Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Big E. commented on Conor McGregor possibly joining WWE in the future: "I assume that Conor will continue to fight in the UFC. A[...] Jul 14 - During an interview on the Vibe & Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Big E. commented on Conor McGregor possibly joining WWE in the future: "I assume that Conor will continue to fight in the UFC. A[...]

Michael Elgin Arrested After Violating Protective Order

It is now being reported that professional wrestler Michael Elgin, real name Aaron Frobel, was arrested last month after a protective order was filed on May 21st, 2021 by his former fiance, who claims[...] Jul 14 - It is now being reported that professional wrestler Michael Elgin, real name Aaron Frobel, was arrested last month after a protective order was filed on May 21st, 2021 by his former fiance, who claims[...]

Rachael Ellering Talks About WWE Release

Back in April of 2020, WWE made several roster cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those talents released was Rachael Ellering, who had not wrestled since July of 2019, was released along side h[...] Jul 14 - Back in April of 2020, WWE made several roster cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those talents released was Rachael Ellering, who had not wrestled since July of 2019, was released along side h[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch Wants To Trademark Her Ring Name

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch is looking to trademark rights to her ring name, “Sunny.” She recently filed for it with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It’s l[...] Jul 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch is looking to trademark rights to her ring name, “Sunny.” She recently filed for it with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It’s l[...]

New Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling has announced Sammy Guevara will face Wheeler Yuta on tonight's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest special - Night 1. Below is the updated card for tonight's show: IWGP United States Champi[...] Jul 14 - All Elite Wrestling has announced Sammy Guevara will face Wheeler Yuta on tonight's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest special - Night 1. Below is the updated card for tonight's show: IWGP United States Champi[...]

Jim Ross Has High Praise For Darby Allin

During the most recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross had high praise for one AEW star. Here is what he said about Darby Allin: "Darby [Allin] is one of my favorites. He’s one of my favor[...] Jul 14 - During the most recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross had high praise for one AEW star. Here is what he said about Darby Allin: "Darby [Allin] is one of my favorites. He’s one of my favor[...]

WWE NXT Temporarily Switching Channels Due To Olympics

Due to the July 27th episode of NXT conflicting with the broadcasting schedule for the Olympics as recently revealed by NBC Universal, the episode will broadcast on Syfy instead of it's usual home of [...] Jul 14 - Due to the July 27th episode of NXT conflicting with the broadcasting schedule for the Olympics as recently revealed by NBC Universal, the episode will broadcast on Syfy instead of it's usual home of [...]

Mandy Rose Appears on WWE NXT, Information On Why Revealed

During the most recent edition of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose made an appearance during the match between Gigi Dolan and Sarray. The narrative presented was that Rose was scouting talent in NXT, with her late[...] Jul 14 - During the most recent edition of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose made an appearance during the match between Gigi Dolan and Sarray. The narrative presented was that Rose was scouting talent in NXT, with her late[...]

Big Update On Major Name Returning To WWE Television

John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens. As previously reported, Cena has been rumored to wr[...] Jul 13 - John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens. As previously reported, Cena has been rumored to wr[...]

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Matt Riddle Has Been Dropped

TMZ is reporting Candy Cartwright has dropped the sexual assault lawsuit she had out against WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. Tavel had claimed that Riddle sexually assaulted her in April of 2017 after an E[...] Jul 13 - TMZ is reporting Candy Cartwright has dropped the sexual assault lawsuit she had out against WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. Tavel had claimed that Riddle sexually assaulted her in April of 2017 after an E[...]

Shotzi Blackheart Undergoes A Ring Name Change

Shotzi Blackheart has had her ring name tweaked. The official WWE website now has, Shotzi Blackheart listed by just her first name Shotzi. Name changes to wrestlers who move from NXT to the main rost[...] Jul 13 - Shotzi Blackheart has had her ring name tweaked. The official WWE website now has, Shotzi Blackheart listed by just her first name Shotzi. Name changes to wrestlers who move from NXT to the main rost[...]

WWE Reveals New Match For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has added a women’s match to tonight's NXT on USA Network. It has been announced Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai will take place in a singles match. Below is the updated card: NXT Championship [...] Jul 13 - WWE has added a women’s match to tonight's NXT on USA Network. It has been announced Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai will take place in a singles match. Below is the updated card: NXT Championship [...]

NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament Announced

Mickie James today announced that the NWA will hold the first-ever Women’s Invitational Tournament at the NWA EmPowerrr press conference. Mickie revealed the tournament would be held annually o[...] Jul 13 - Mickie James today announced that the NWA will hold the first-ever Women’s Invitational Tournament at the NWA EmPowerrr press conference. Mickie revealed the tournament would be held annually o[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Increases Heading Into Money In The Bank PPV

The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE RAW is in. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that last night’s taped show pulled in an average of 1.609 million viewers. This is[...] Jul 13 - The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE RAW is in. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that last night’s taped show pulled in an average of 1.609 million viewers. This is[...]