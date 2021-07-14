UNLIKE MOST OTHER CHAMPIONSHIPS CURRENTLY DEFENDED ON RAW AND SMACKDOWN, THE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP DID NOT START OUT AS A RECOGNIZED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP. RATHER, THE TITLE FIRST EMERGED IN WCW.

WWE NXT Viewership Increases To Best Number In Weeks

This week’s episode of WWE NXT following last week’s Great American Bash saw its best number in a little over a month. Tuesday night’s episode scored 705,000 viewers according to Wr[...] Jul 14 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT following last week’s Great American Bash saw its best number in a little over a month. Tuesday night’s episode scored 705,000 viewers according to Wr[...]

GoFundMe Page Launched For Paul Orndorff Following His Passing

Paul Orndorff passed away earlier this week aged 71. The family of the WWE Hall of Famer has set up a GoFundMe page with donations at around $12,300 of its $18,000 goal. Here is the descriptio[...] Jul 14 - Paul Orndorff passed away earlier this week aged 71. The family of the WWE Hall of Famer has set up a GoFundMe page with donations at around $12,300 of its $18,000 goal. Here is the descriptio[...]

WWE Now Selling Replica WCW United States Championship Belt

WWE has released a new replica championship to their official shop. The company announced today that fans can now buy WCW United States Championship replicas, which are now available for pre-order.&n[...] Jul 14 - WWE has released a new replica championship to their official shop. The company announced today that fans can now buy WCW United States Championship replicas, which are now available for pre-order.&n[...]

Big E Discusses Conor McGregor Possibly Coming To WWE

During an interview on the Vibe & Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Big E. commented on Conor McGregor possibly joining WWE in the future: "I assume that Conor will continue to fight in the UFC. A[...] Jul 14 - During an interview on the Vibe & Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Big E. commented on Conor McGregor possibly joining WWE in the future: "I assume that Conor will continue to fight in the UFC. A[...]

Michael Elgin Arrested After Violating Protective Order

It is now being reported that professional wrestler Michael Elgin, real name Aaron Frobel, was arrested last month after a protective order was filed on May 21st, 2021 by his former fiance, who claims[...] Jul 14 - It is now being reported that professional wrestler Michael Elgin, real name Aaron Frobel, was arrested last month after a protective order was filed on May 21st, 2021 by his former fiance, who claims[...]

Rachael Ellering Talks About WWE Release

Back in April of 2020, WWE made several roster cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those talents released was Rachael Ellering, who had not wrestled since July of 2019, was released along side h[...] Jul 14 - Back in April of 2020, WWE made several roster cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those talents released was Rachael Ellering, who had not wrestled since July of 2019, was released along side h[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch Wants To Trademark Her Ring Name

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch is looking to trademark rights to her ring name, “Sunny.” She recently filed for it with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It’s l[...] Jul 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch is looking to trademark rights to her ring name, “Sunny.” She recently filed for it with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It’s l[...]

New Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling has announced Sammy Guevara will face Wheeler Yuta on tonight's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest special - Night 1. Below is the updated card for tonight's show: IWGP United States Champi[...] Jul 14 - All Elite Wrestling has announced Sammy Guevara will face Wheeler Yuta on tonight's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest special - Night 1. Below is the updated card for tonight's show: IWGP United States Champi[...]

Jim Ross Has High Praise For Darby Allin

During the most recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross had high praise for one AEW star. Here is what he said about Darby Allin: "Darby [Allin] is one of my favorites. He’s one of my favor[...] Jul 14 - During the most recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross had high praise for one AEW star. Here is what he said about Darby Allin: "Darby [Allin] is one of my favorites. He’s one of my favor[...]

WWE NXT Temporarily Switching Channels Due To Olympics

Due to the July 27th episode of NXT conflicting with the broadcasting schedule for the Olympics as recently revealed by NBC Universal, the episode will broadcast on Syfy instead of it's usual home of [...] Jul 14 - Due to the July 27th episode of NXT conflicting with the broadcasting schedule for the Olympics as recently revealed by NBC Universal, the episode will broadcast on Syfy instead of it's usual home of [...]

Mandy Rose Appears on WWE NXT, Information On Why Revealed

During the most recent edition of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose made an appearance during the match between Gigi Dolan and Sarray. The narrative presented was that Rose was scouting talent in NXT, with her late[...] Jul 14 - During the most recent edition of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose made an appearance during the match between Gigi Dolan and Sarray. The narrative presented was that Rose was scouting talent in NXT, with her late[...]

Big Update On Major Name Returning To WWE Television

John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens. As previously reported, Cena has been rumored to wr[...] Jul 13 - John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens. As previously reported, Cena has been rumored to wr[...]

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Matt Riddle Has Been Dropped

TMZ is reporting Candy Cartwright has dropped the sexual assault lawsuit she had out against WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. Tavel had claimed that Riddle sexually assaulted her in April of 2017 after an E[...] Jul 13 - TMZ is reporting Candy Cartwright has dropped the sexual assault lawsuit she had out against WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. Tavel had claimed that Riddle sexually assaulted her in April of 2017 after an E[...]

Shotzi Blackheart Undergoes A Ring Name Change

Shotzi Blackheart has had her ring name tweaked. The official WWE website now has, Shotzi Blackheart listed by just her first name Shotzi. Name changes to wrestlers who move from NXT to the main rost[...] Jul 13 - Shotzi Blackheart has had her ring name tweaked. The official WWE website now has, Shotzi Blackheart listed by just her first name Shotzi. Name changes to wrestlers who move from NXT to the main rost[...]

WWE Reveals New Match For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has added a women’s match to tonight's NXT on USA Network. It has been announced Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai will take place in a singles match. Below is the updated card: NXT Championship [...] Jul 13 - WWE has added a women’s match to tonight's NXT on USA Network. It has been announced Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai will take place in a singles match. Below is the updated card: NXT Championship [...]

NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament Announced

Mickie James today announced that the NWA will hold the first-ever Women’s Invitational Tournament at the NWA EmPowerrr press conference. Mickie revealed the tournament would be held annually o[...] Jul 13 - Mickie James today announced that the NWA will hold the first-ever Women’s Invitational Tournament at the NWA EmPowerrr press conference. Mickie revealed the tournament would be held annually o[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Increases Heading Into Money In The Bank PPV

The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE RAW is in. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that last night’s taped show pulled in an average of 1.609 million viewers. This is[...] Jul 13 - The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE RAW is in. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that last night’s taped show pulled in an average of 1.609 million viewers. This is[...]

WWE Reportedly Has Surprises Planned For This Weekend

The WWE ThunderDome era is over and the company is looking to make their return to the road this weekend a memorable one. Insider Twitter source @WrestleVotes is reporting that the company has a surp[...] Jul 13 - The WWE ThunderDome era is over and the company is looking to make their return to the road this weekend a memorable one. Insider Twitter source @WrestleVotes is reporting that the company has a surp[...]

NXT Star Signs Contract Extension With WWE

Roderick Strong will be staying with WWE. Strong, who is currently part of the Diamond Mine group in NXT has reportedly signed an extension with WWE, according to Fightful Select. The report also no[...] Jul 13 - Roderick Strong will be staying with WWE. Strong, who is currently part of the Diamond Mine group in NXT has reportedly signed an extension with WWE, according to Fightful Select. The report also no[...]

Paul Heyman On His Allegiance To Brock Lesnar If He Returns To WWE

Paul Heyman currently serves as the "Special Counsel" to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, but many wonder if he will realign himself with Brock Lesnar when he returns to WWE. During an intervie[...] Jul 13 - Paul Heyman currently serves as the "Special Counsel" to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, but many wonder if he will realign himself with Brock Lesnar when he returns to WWE. During an intervie[...]

Taz Shares Throwback 1986 Picture From First Photo Shoot

AEW star Taz recently shared a photo from his first-ever wrestling photo shoot from Cambridge Studios in Queens, New York in 1986. The photo was taken shortly before his in-ring debut as Kid Kr[...] Jul 13 - AEW star Taz recently shared a photo from his first-ever wrestling photo shoot from Cambridge Studios in Queens, New York in 1986. The photo was taken shortly before his in-ring debut as Kid Kr[...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. - David Arquette and Tim Storm vs. Joce[...] Jul 13 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. - David Arquette and Tim Storm vs. Joce[...]

Buddy Murphy To Go Up Against AEW Star In First Post-WWE Match

Buddy Murphy was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, as part of ongoing budget cuts within the company. His first post-WWE match was announced today, and it will see him go up against AEW’s Bria[...] Jul 13 - Buddy Murphy was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, as part of ongoing budget cuts within the company. His first post-WWE match was announced today, and it will see him go up against AEW’s Bria[...]

Tonight’s AEW Dark Card - Big Swole Returns To The Ring

AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 PM ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Big Swole will be returning to action tonight. Check out the final card below: - Sahara Seven vs. Big Swole- Dark Order ([...] Jul 13 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 PM ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Big Swole will be returning to action tonight. Check out the final card below: - Sahara Seven vs. Big Swole- Dark Order ([...]