Michael Elgin Arrested After Violating Protective Order

I had a plan to leave a few times before but always backed out from fear. Since I left I have received hundreds of phone calls, hundreds of text messages, numerous videos, and suicide threats from him. He has also reached out to my friends and family. Whenever I or someone he has reached out to block him, he uses the free text/calling apps to make a fake number and continues calling and texting. Sometimes saying it is him, sometimes pretending to be other people. I have asked him not to contact me numerous times. Once I’ve been in a relationship with the respondent I have suffered sexual, mental, emotional, and verbal abuse from him. Abuse included:

– punishment for saying no to sex

– berating me verbally in public

– berating me verbally in private

– isolating me from my friends and family

– monitoring my phone and computer to see if I am complying – extreme control

– sexual caretaking

– pressure to engage in sex acts I expressed not wanting to do

– exposing my sexual health by seeing male and female sex workers during our relationship

– insulting and shaming me

– intimidation

I recently found out he has been texting me our entire relationship from different fake numbers pretending to be people from my past and saying nasty things about me. I believe this was used along with many other tactics of control and manipulation to break me down and keep me under his control.