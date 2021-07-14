New Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest, Updated Card

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

We will hear from “Hangman” Adam Page

Below is the updated card for tonight's show:

All Elite Wrestling has announced Sammy Guevara will face Wheeler Yuta on tonight's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest special - Night 1.

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch Wants To Trademark Her Ring Name

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch is looking to trademark rights to her ring name, “Sunny.” She recently filed for it with the United States [...] Jul 14 - WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch is looking to trademark rights to her ring name, “Sunny.” She recently filed for it with the United States [...]

Jim Ross Has High Praise For Darby Allin

During the most recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross had high praise for one AEW star. Here is what he said about Darby Allin: "Darby [Allin] [...] Jul 14 - During the most recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross had high praise for one AEW star. Here is what he said about Darby Allin: "Darby [Allin] [...]

WWE NXT Temporarily Switching Channels Due To Olympics

Due to the July 27th episode of NXT conflicting with the broadcasting schedule for the Olympics as recently revealed by NBC Universal, the episode wil[...] Jul 14 - Due to the July 27th episode of NXT conflicting with the broadcasting schedule for the Olympics as recently revealed by NBC Universal, the episode wil[...]

Mandy Rose Appears on WWE NXT, Information On Why Revealed

During the most recent edition of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose made an appearance during the match between Gigi Dolan and Sarray. The narrative presented was t[...] Jul 14 - During the most recent edition of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose made an appearance during the match between Gigi Dolan and Sarray. The narrative presented was t[...]

Big Update On Major Name Returning To WWE Television

John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens. A[...] Jul 13 - John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens. A[...]

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Matt Riddle Has Been Dropped

TMZ is reporting Candy Cartwright has dropped the sexual assault lawsuit she had out against WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. Tavel had claimed that Riddle [...] Jul 13 - TMZ is reporting Candy Cartwright has dropped the sexual assault lawsuit she had out against WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. Tavel had claimed that Riddle [...]

Shotzi Blackheart Undergoes A Ring Name Change

Shotzi Blackheart has had her ring name tweaked. The official WWE website now has, Shotzi Blackheart listed by just her first name Shotzi. Name chang[...] Jul 13 - Shotzi Blackheart has had her ring name tweaked. The official WWE website now has, Shotzi Blackheart listed by just her first name Shotzi. Name chang[...]

WWE Reveals New Match For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has added a women’s match to tonight's NXT on USA Network. It has been announced Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai will take place in a singles mat[...] Jul 13 - WWE has added a women’s match to tonight's NXT on USA Network. It has been announced Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai will take place in a singles mat[...]

NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament Announced

Mickie James today announced that the NWA will hold the first-ever Women’s Invitational Tournament at the NWA EmPowerrr press conference. Micki[...] Jul 13 - Mickie James today announced that the NWA will hold the first-ever Women’s Invitational Tournament at the NWA EmPowerrr press conference. Micki[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Increases Heading Into Money In The Bank PPV

The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE RAW is in. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that last night’s taped show pull[...] Jul 13 - The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE RAW is in. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that last night’s taped show pull[...]

WWE Reportedly Has Surprises Planned For This Weekend

The WWE ThunderDome era is over and the company is looking to make their return to the road this weekend a memorable one. Insider Twitter source @Wre[...] Jul 13 - The WWE ThunderDome era is over and the company is looking to make their return to the road this weekend a memorable one. Insider Twitter source @Wre[...]

NXT Star Signs Contract Extension With WWE

Roderick Strong will be staying with WWE. Strong, who is currently part of the Diamond Mine group in NXT has reportedly signed an extension with WWE,[...] Jul 13 - Roderick Strong will be staying with WWE. Strong, who is currently part of the Diamond Mine group in NXT has reportedly signed an extension with WWE,[...]

Paul Heyman On His Allegiance To Brock Lesnar If He Returns To WWE

Paul Heyman currently serves as the "Special Counsel" to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, but many wonder if he will realign himself with Brock [...] Jul 13 - Paul Heyman currently serves as the "Special Counsel" to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, but many wonder if he will realign himself with Brock [...]

Taz Shares Throwback 1986 Picture From First Photo Shoot

AEW star Taz recently shared a photo from his first-ever wrestling photo shoot from Cambridge Studios in Queens, New York in 1986. The photo wa[...] Jul 13 - AEW star Taz recently shared a photo from his first-ever wrestling photo shoot from Cambridge Studios in Queens, New York in 1986. The photo wa[...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6 PM ET on FITE [...] Jul 13 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6 PM ET on FITE [...]

Buddy Murphy To Go Up Against AEW Star In First Post-WWE Match

Buddy Murphy was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, as part of ongoing budget cuts within the company. His first post-WWE match was announced today, [...] Jul 13 - Buddy Murphy was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, as part of ongoing budget cuts within the company. His first post-WWE match was announced today, [...]

Tonight’s AEW Dark Card - Big Swole Returns To The Ring

AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 PM ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Big Swole will be returning to action tonight. Check out the final card [...] Jul 13 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 PM ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Big Swole will be returning to action tonight. Check out the final card [...]

2021 WWE Draft Date Reportedly Pushed Back

Plans for the upcoming 2021 WWE Draft have reportedly changed. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that the WWE Draft has bee[...] Jul 13 - Plans for the upcoming 2021 WWE Draft have reportedly changed. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that the WWE Draft has bee[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT On USA Network

Below is the final card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network. - NXT Ch[...] Jul 13 - Below is the final card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network. - NXT Ch[...]

Matt and Reby Hardy Welcome Their Fourth Child

Congratulations are in order! Matt and Reby Hardy have welcomed their fourth child to the world. The birth of their first daughter Eevee was reveale[...] Jul 13 - Congratulations are in order! Matt and Reby Hardy have welcomed their fourth child to the world. The birth of their first daughter Eevee was reveale[...]

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley Defeats Women's Tag Champion Natalya on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya N[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya N[...]

Ricochet Defeats John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison and Ricochet continued their incredible series of matches. Tonight's match was a Falls Count Anywhere [...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison and Ricochet continued their incredible series of matches. Tonight's match was a Falls Count Anywhere [...]

Sheamus Retains WWE U.S. Championship Against Humberto Carrillo on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus successfully retained his title against Humberto Carrillo in a quick squash match[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus successfully retained his title against Humberto Carrillo in a quick squash match[...]