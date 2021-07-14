WWE NXT Temporarily Switching Channels Due To Olympics

Due to the July 27th episode of NXT conflicting with the broadcasting schedule for the Olympics as recently revealed by NBC Universal, the episode will broadcast on Syfy instead of it's usual home of USA Network due to the latter's coverage of the Olympics taking precedent.

There is currently no word on whether or not more shows will be moved or affected by this decision.

Many wrestling fans may remember that WWE NXT started on Syfy back during it's original "game show" format, replacing WWE's ECW brand.