WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Spoiler On Major Name Returning To WWE Television
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2021
John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens.
As previously reported, Cena has been rumored to wrestle at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas, against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
His return was in some doubt last week when news came out that he signed on for a new movie which begins production in Europe in August, but a number of sources are certain that his filming will not interfere with his return to the ring and SummerSlam is a lock.
In a new update,
Fightful Select reports that the working plan is for Cena to return on the July 23 SmackDown episode on FOX which will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the post-Money In the Bank episode.
Plans of course could always change, but this is the working date internally for his TV return.
https://wrestlr.me/68998/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 13
Jul 13 - John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens. A[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - TMZ is reporting Candy Cartwright has dropped the sexual assault lawsuit she had out against WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. Tavel had claimed that Riddle [...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - Shotzi Blackheart has had her ring name tweaked. The official WWE website now has, Shotzi Blackheart listed by just her first name Shotzi. Name chang[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - WWE has added a women’s match to tonight's NXT on USA Network. It has been announced Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai will take place in a singles mat[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - Mickie James today announced that the NWA will hold the first-ever Women’s Invitational Tournament at the NWA EmPowerrr press conference. Micki[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE RAW is in. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that last night’s taped show pull[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - The WWE ThunderDome era is over and the company is looking to make their return to the road this weekend a memorable one. Insider Twitter source @Wre[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - Roderick Strong will be staying with WWE. Strong, who is currently part of the Diamond Mine group in NXT has reportedly signed an extension with WWE,[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - Paul Heyman currently serves as the "Special Counsel" to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, but many wonder if he will realign himself with Brock [...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - AEW star Taz recently shared a photo from his first-ever wrestling photo shoot from Cambridge Studios in Queens, New York in 1986. The photo wa[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6 PM ET on FITE [...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - Buddy Murphy was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, as part of ongoing budget cuts within the company. His first post-WWE match was announced today, [...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 PM ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Big Swole will be returning to action tonight. Check out the final card [...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - Plans for the upcoming 2021 WWE Draft have reportedly changed. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that the WWE Draft has bee[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - Below is the final card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network. - NXT Ch[...]
Jul 13
Jul 13 - Congratulations are in order! Matt and Reby Hardy have welcomed their fourth child to the world. The birth of their first daughter Eevee was reveale[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya N[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison and Ricochet continued their incredible series of matches. Tonight's match was a Falls Count Anywhere [...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus successfully retained his title against Humberto Carrillo in a quick squash match[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos both competes in singles matches against former champio[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Nikki A.S.H. pinned Asuka to win a Women's Fatal 4-Way Match, which also included Alexa Bliss and Naomi. .@Doudro[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day managed to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by pinfall in a non-tit[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away aged 71, according to his son on social media. His son Travis posted: "It is w[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Returns to Nashville This August On August 15th, 16th and 17th, IMPACT Wrestling return[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - In a post on Twitter, Sonya Deville revealed that Natalya will be the seventh participant in the women’s ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank p[...]