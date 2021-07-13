Shotzi Blackheart Undergoes A Ring Name Change

Shotzi Blackheart has had her ring name tweaked.

The official WWE website now has, Shotzi Blackheart listed by just her first name Shotzi. Name changes to wrestlers who move from NXT to the main roster are nothing new, with the edict often coming from Vince McMahon who likes one-word ring names as he feels they are better for marketing.

It may also be the case that Tegan Nox has had her name changed as well as she was referred to as simply Nox on Friday's SmackDown, but as of this report the official WWE website does not reflect this.

What do you think about this change?

