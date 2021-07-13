WWE Reportedly Has Surprises Planned For This Weekend

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Spoiler On Major Name Returning To WWE Television John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens. As previously reported, Cena has been rumored to wr[...]
Jul 13
Shotzi Blackheart Undergoes A Ring Name Change Shotzi Blackheart has had her ring name tweaked. The official WWE website now has, Shotzi Blackheart listed by just her first name Shotzi. Name changes to wrestlers who move from NXT to the main rost[...]
Jul 13
WWE Reveals New Match For Tonight’s NXT WWE has added a women’s match to tonight's NXT on USA Network. It has been announced Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai will take place in a singles match. Below is the updated card: NXT Championship [...]
Jul 13
NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament Announced Mickie James today announced that the NWA will hold the first-ever Women’s Invitational Tournament at the NWA EmPowerrr press conference. Mickie revealed the tournament would be held annually o[...]
Jul 13
NXT Star Signs Contract Extension With WWE Roderick Strong will be staying with WWE. Strong, who is currently part of the Diamond Mine group in NXT has reportedly signed an extension with WWE, according to Fightful Select. The report also no[...]
Jul 13
2021 WWE Draft Date Reportedly Pushed Back Plans for the upcoming 2021 WWE Draft have reportedly changed. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that the WWE Draft has been pushed back and now is being internally advertis[...]
Jul 13
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT On USA Network Below is the final card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network. - NXT Championship: Karrion Kross (c) vs. Johnny Gargano [...]
Jul 13
Matt and Reby Hardy Welcome Their Fourth Child Congratulations are in order! Matt and Reby Hardy have welcomed their fourth child to the world. The birth of their first daughter Eevee was revealed in a photoshoot with US Weekly. The couple's fi[...]
Jul 12
Ivar Defeats A.J. Styles, Omos Defeats Erik on Raw On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos both competes in singles matches against former champion, Erik and Ivar: The Viking Raiders. Ivar defeat[...]
Jul 12
IMPACT Wrestling Announces TV Tapings In August IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Returns to Nashville This August On August 15th, 16th and 17th, IMPACT Wrestling returns to Nashville, TN for three days of IMPACT Wrestl[...]
