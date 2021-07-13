Paul Heyman On His Allegiance To Brock Lesnar If He Returns To WWE

Paul Heyman currently serves as the "Special Counsel" to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, but many wonder if he will realign himself with Brock Lesnar when he returns to WWE.

During an interview with Metro UK, Paul Heyman discussed where his allegiance would go if Brock Lesnar were to make a return to WWE.

“Well, that’s a hypothetical question and I deal in facts, not hypotheticals. My father used to say, ‘If, if, if – if your aunt had balls, she’d be your uncle. She doesn’t, so she’s not.’ Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wants to return to WWE, he will. If Brock Lesnar wants to take the UFC Championship from Francis Ngannou, he will. If Brock Lesnar wants to join football and run circles around Neymar and Ronaldo and [David] Beckham, he will. If Brock Lesnar to get involved with rugby, he’ll smash every record of any rugby player in the history of the game – and he will. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. So I’ll burn that bridge when I have to cross it.”