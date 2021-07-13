Taz Shares Throwback 1986 Picture From First Photo Shoot

I don’t these were ever seen to public, my first ever photo shoot (Cambridge Studios, Queens NY). My aunt worked at the studio I got a slight discount, still had to save for a couple of weeks! Haha #KidKrush pic.twitter.com/rcgUyksZRT

Spoiler On Major Name Returning To WWE Television

John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens. As previously reported, Cena has been rumored to wr[...] Jul 13 - John Cena has been hotly rumored to return to WWE television for weeks now and now we may finally know exactly when he will be back on our screens. As previously reported, Cena has been rumored to wr[...]

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Matt Riddle Has Been Dropped

TMZ is reporting Candy Cartwright has dropped the sexual assault lawsuit she had out against WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. Tavel had claimed that Riddle sexually assaulted her in April of 2017 after an E[...] Jul 13 - TMZ is reporting Candy Cartwright has dropped the sexual assault lawsuit she had out against WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. Tavel had claimed that Riddle sexually assaulted her in April of 2017 after an E[...]

Shotzi Blackheart Undergoes A Ring Name Change

Shotzi Blackheart has had her ring name tweaked. The official WWE website now has, Shotzi Blackheart listed by just her first name Shotzi. Name changes to wrestlers who move from NXT to the main rost[...] Jul 13 - Shotzi Blackheart has had her ring name tweaked. The official WWE website now has, Shotzi Blackheart listed by just her first name Shotzi. Name changes to wrestlers who move from NXT to the main rost[...]

WWE Reveals New Match For Tonight’s NXT

WWE has added a women’s match to tonight's NXT on USA Network. It has been announced Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai will take place in a singles match. Below is the updated card: NXT Championship [...] Jul 13 - WWE has added a women’s match to tonight's NXT on USA Network. It has been announced Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai will take place in a singles match. Below is the updated card: NXT Championship [...]

NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament Announced

Mickie James today announced that the NWA will hold the first-ever Women’s Invitational Tournament at the NWA EmPowerrr press conference. Mickie revealed the tournament would be held annually o[...] Jul 13 - Mickie James today announced that the NWA will hold the first-ever Women’s Invitational Tournament at the NWA EmPowerrr press conference. Mickie revealed the tournament would be held annually o[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Increases Heading Into Money In The Bank PPV

The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE RAW is in. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that last night’s taped show pulled in an average of 1.609 million viewers. This is[...] Jul 13 - The viewership for this week’s episode of WWE RAW is in. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that last night’s taped show pulled in an average of 1.609 million viewers. This is[...]

WWE Reportedly Has Surprises Planned For This Weekend

The WWE ThunderDome era is over and the company is looking to make their return to the road this weekend a memorable one. Insider Twitter source @WrestleVotes is reporting that the company has a surp[...] Jul 13 - The WWE ThunderDome era is over and the company is looking to make their return to the road this weekend a memorable one. Insider Twitter source @WrestleVotes is reporting that the company has a surp[...]

NXT Star Signs Contract Extension With WWE

Roderick Strong will be staying with WWE. Strong, who is currently part of the Diamond Mine group in NXT has reportedly signed an extension with WWE, according to Fightful Select. The report also no[...] Jul 13 - Roderick Strong will be staying with WWE. Strong, who is currently part of the Diamond Mine group in NXT has reportedly signed an extension with WWE, according to Fightful Select. The report also no[...]

Paul Heyman On His Allegiance To Brock Lesnar If He Returns To WWE

Paul Heyman currently serves as the "Special Counsel" to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, but many wonder if he will realign himself with Brock Lesnar when he returns to WWE. During an intervie[...] Jul 13 - Paul Heyman currently serves as the "Special Counsel" to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, but many wonder if he will realign himself with Brock Lesnar when he returns to WWE. During an intervie[...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. - David Arquette and Tim Storm vs. Joce[...] Jul 13 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6 PM ET on FITE TV. - David Arquette and Tim Storm vs. Joce[...]

Buddy Murphy To Go Up Against AEW Star In First Post-WWE Match

Buddy Murphy was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, as part of ongoing budget cuts within the company. His first post-WWE match was announced today, and it will see him go up against AEW’s Bria[...] Jul 13 - Buddy Murphy was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, as part of ongoing budget cuts within the company. His first post-WWE match was announced today, and it will see him go up against AEW’s Bria[...]

Tonight’s AEW Dark Card - Big Swole Returns To The Ring

AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 PM ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Big Swole will be returning to action tonight. Check out the final card below: - Sahara Seven vs. Big Swole- Dark Order ([...] Jul 13 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 PM ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Big Swole will be returning to action tonight. Check out the final card below: - Sahara Seven vs. Big Swole- Dark Order ([...]

2021 WWE Draft Date Reportedly Pushed Back

Plans for the upcoming 2021 WWE Draft have reportedly changed. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that the WWE Draft has been pushed back and now is being internally advertis[...] Jul 13 - Plans for the upcoming 2021 WWE Draft have reportedly changed. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that the WWE Draft has been pushed back and now is being internally advertis[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT On USA Network

Below is the final card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network. - NXT Championship: Karrion Kross (c) vs. Johnny Gargano [...] Jul 13 - Below is the final card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network. - NXT Championship: Karrion Kross (c) vs. Johnny Gargano [...]

Matt and Reby Hardy Welcome Their Fourth Child

Congratulations are in order! Matt and Reby Hardy have welcomed their fourth child to the world. The birth of their first daughter Eevee was revealed in a photoshoot with US Weekly. The couple's fi[...] Jul 13 - Congratulations are in order! Matt and Reby Hardy have welcomed their fourth child to the world. The birth of their first daughter Eevee was revealed in a photoshoot with US Weekly. The couple's fi[...]

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley Defeats Women's Tag Champion Natalya on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya Neidhart, by pinfall. After the match, Ripley was a[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya Neidhart, by pinfall. After the match, Ripley was a[...]

Ricochet Defeats John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison and Ricochet continued their incredible series of matches. Tonight's match was a Falls Count Anywhere Match, where Ricochet emerged victorious. 😱[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison and Ricochet continued their incredible series of matches. Tonight's match was a Falls Count Anywhere Match, where Ricochet emerged victorious. 😱[...]

Sheamus Retains WWE U.S. Championship Against Humberto Carrillo on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus successfully retained his title against Humberto Carrillo in a quick squash match after he had already attacked Carrillo backstage.[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus successfully retained his title against Humberto Carrillo in a quick squash match after he had already attacked Carrillo backstage.[...]

Ivar Defeats A.J. Styles, Omos Defeats Erik on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos both competes in singles matches against former champion, Erik and Ivar: The Viking Raiders. Ivar defeat[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos both competes in singles matches against former champion, Erik and Ivar: The Viking Raiders. Ivar defeat[...]

Nikki A.S.H. Pins Asuka to Win Fatal 4-Way Match on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Nikki A.S.H. pinned Asuka to win a Women's Fatal 4-Way Match, which also included Alexa Bliss and Naomi. .@DoudropWWE to the rescue! 💧💪 @natalieevamarie @Ale[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Nikki A.S.H. pinned Asuka to win a Women's Fatal 4-Way Match, which also included Alexa Bliss and Naomi. .@DoudropWWE to the rescue! 💧💪 @natalieevamarie @Ale[...]

Xavier Woods Picks Up a Shocking Victory Over WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day managed to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by pinfall in a non-title match. All Mighty Ouch! @fightbobby lays was[...] Jul 12 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day managed to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by pinfall in a non-title match. All Mighty Ouch! @fightbobby lays was[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff Has Passed Away

WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away aged 71, according to his son on social media. His son Travis posted: "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of m[...] Jul 12 - WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away aged 71, according to his son on social media. His son Travis posted: "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of m[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces TV Tapings In August

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Returns to Nashville This August On August 15th, 16th and 17th, IMPACT Wrestling returns to Nashville, TN for three days of IMPACT Wrestl[...] Jul 12 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Returns to Nashville This August On August 15th, 16th and 17th, IMPACT Wrestling returns to Nashville, TN for three days of IMPACT Wrestl[...]