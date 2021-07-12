Nikki A.S.H. Pins Asuka to Win Fatal 4-Way Match on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Nikki A.S.H. pinned Asuka to win a Women's Fatal 4-Way Match, which also included Alexa Bliss and Naomi.

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley Defeats Women's Tag Champion Natalya on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya Neidhart, by pinfall. After the match, Ripley was a[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya Neidhart, by pinfall. After the match, Ripley was a[...]

Ricochet Defeats John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison and Ricochet continued their incredible series of matches. Tonight's match was a Falls Count Anywhere Match, where Ricochet emerged victorious. 😱[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison and Ricochet continued their incredible series of matches. Tonight's match was a Falls Count Anywhere Match, where Ricochet emerged victorious. 😱[...]

Sheamus Retains WWE U.S. Championship Against Humberto Carrillo on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus successfully retained his title against Humberto Carrillo in a quick squash match after he had already attacked Carrillo backstage.[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus successfully retained his title against Humberto Carrillo in a quick squash match after he had already attacked Carrillo backstage.[...]

Ivar Defeats A.J. Styles, Omos Defeats Erik on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos both competes in singles matches against former champion, Erik and Ivar: The Viking Raiders. Ivar defeat[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos both competes in singles matches against former champion, Erik and Ivar: The Viking Raiders. Ivar defeat[...]

Nikki A.S.H. Pins Asuka to Win Fatal 4-Way Match on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Nikki A.S.H. pinned Asuka to win a Women's Fatal 4-Way Match, which also included Alexa Bliss and Naomi. .@DoudropWWE to the rescue! 💧💪 @natalieevamarie @Ale[...] Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Nikki A.S.H. pinned Asuka to win a Women's Fatal 4-Way Match, which also included Alexa Bliss and Naomi. .@DoudropWWE to the rescue! 💧💪 @natalieevamarie @Ale[...]

Xavier Woods Picks Up a Shocking Victory Over WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day managed to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by pinfall in a non-title match. All Mighty Ouch! @fightbobby lays was[...] Jul 12 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day managed to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by pinfall in a non-title match. All Mighty Ouch! @fightbobby lays was[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff Has Passed Away

WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away aged 71, according to his son on social media. His son Travis posted: "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of m[...] Jul 12 - WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away aged 71, according to his son on social media. His son Travis posted: "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of m[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces TV Tapings In August

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Returns to Nashville This August On August 15th, 16th and 17th, IMPACT Wrestling returns to Nashville, TN for three days of IMPACT Wrestl[...] Jul 12 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Returns to Nashville This August On August 15th, 16th and 17th, IMPACT Wrestling returns to Nashville, TN for three days of IMPACT Wrestl[...]

Natalya Added To Women’s Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

In a post on Twitter, Sonya Deville revealed that Natalya will be the seventh participant in the women’s ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view this Sunday from the Dickies Arena in [...] Jul 12 - In a post on Twitter, Sonya Deville revealed that Natalya will be the seventh participant in the women’s ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view this Sunday from the Dickies Arena in [...]

Kurt Angle Says WWE 'Backed Out' Of Offering Him A Trainer Role

Kurt Angle provided an update regarding recent talks with WWE about him becoming a Trainer for the company. Here is what he said on his podcast: “Triple H, he contacted me about seven months ag[...] Jul 12 - Kurt Angle provided an update regarding recent talks with WWE about him becoming a Trainer for the company. Here is what he said on his podcast: “Triple H, he contacted me about seven months ag[...]

Update On Why WWE Have Been Pulled Recent WWE Network Programs

To the frustration of many WWE fans the company recently delayed the WWE Icons: Lex Luger documentary, WWE Untold: The Nexus, and the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featu[...] Jul 12 - To the frustration of many WWE fans the company recently delayed the WWE Icons: Lex Luger documentary, WWE Untold: The Nexus, and the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featu[...]

Card Announced For NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the card for the upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam show which will take place at the Tokyo Dome on July 25, 2021. - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shi[...] Jul 12 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the card for the upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam show which will take place at the Tokyo Dome on July 25, 2021. - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shi[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Details Behind Working With Steve Austin In 2001

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about working with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in 2001, how much of the skits they had were scripted, and how Chris Benoit ripped up DDP’s script for[...] Jul 12 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about working with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in 2001, how much of the skits they had were scripted, and how Chris Benoit ripped up DDP’s script for[...]

Several New Champions Crowned At ROH Best In The World

Last Night's saw a number of ROH titles change hands at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. -- ROH TV Champion Tony [...] Jul 12 - Last Night's saw a number of ROH titles change hands at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. -- ROH TV Champion Tony [...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - Final ThunderDome Episode

The final WWE RAW of the ThunderDome era will take place tonight. The show has already been taped ahead of Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. WWE has announced the following for toni[...] Jul 12 - The final WWE RAW of the ThunderDome era will take place tonight. The show has already been taped ahead of Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. WWE has announced the following for toni[...]

WWE Superstar Naomi Deletes Twitter After Online Abuse

As reported last week, Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI. His wife WWE Superstar Naomi has come under attack on social media receiving a lot of abuse, some racial which left her no option but to take [...] Jul 12 - As reported last week, Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI. His wife WWE Superstar Naomi has come under attack on social media receiving a lot of abuse, some racial which left her no option but to take [...]

PHOTOS: Brock Lesnar Has A New Look

Brock Lesnar has a new look. The former WWE Champion took part in a YouTube culinary show where photos of Lesner were posted on Facebook. Lesnar now has a goatee without a mustache and a ponytail of[...] Jul 12 - Brock Lesnar has a new look. The former WWE Champion took part in a YouTube culinary show where photos of Lesner were posted on Facebook. Lesnar now has a goatee without a mustache and a ponytail of[...]

Chelsea Green Debuts With Ring of Honor

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance at Ring of Honor’s Best in the World event which took place on Sunday. She had her non-compete clause with WWE cut, allowing her to[...] Jul 12 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance at Ring of Honor’s Best in the World event which took place on Sunday. She had her non-compete clause with WWE cut, allowing her to[...]

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Win Award For 'Best WWE Moment'

WWE issued the following: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks just made history… again! In a category that also featured Belair and Edge’s Royal Rumble Match victories, as well as Bad Bunny&r[...] Jul 11 - WWE issued the following: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks just made history… again! In a category that also featured Belair and Edge’s Royal Rumble Match victories, as well as Bad Bunny&r[...]

Booker T Believes Jimmy Uso Needs 'Intervention' Following DUI Arrest

Booker T commented on Jimmy Uso’s arrest on the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast. “Jimmy Uso got arrested for DUI. I think he got out of jail on Sunday morning. Th[...] Jul 11 - Booker T commented on Jimmy Uso’s arrest on the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast. “Jimmy Uso got arrested for DUI. I think he got out of jail on Sunday morning. Th[...]

Kevin Nash Episode Of Broken Skull Sessions Pulled From WWE Network

WWE Network News is reporting that the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will no longer be premiering later this evening on Peacock. WWE has also recently pull[...] Jul 11 - WWE Network News is reporting that the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will no longer be premiering later this evening on Peacock. WWE has also recently pull[...]

Why PAC Has Been On AEW Television Recently

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting PAC has returned to the United Kingdom. Meltzer revealed that due to the current COVID-19 travel restrictions between the UK and the Uni[...] Jul 11 - Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting PAC has returned to the United Kingdom. Meltzer revealed that due to the current COVID-19 travel restrictions between the UK and the Uni[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reveals He Was Meant To Portray Sister Abigail

Mike Bennett has revealed a somewhat surprising WWE plan which would have seen him play Sister Abigail on WWE television. In an interview with Metro.co.uk he said, "Early on when Bray Wyatt turned in[...] Jul 11 - Mike Bennett has revealed a somewhat surprising WWE plan which would have seen him play Sister Abigail on WWE television. In an interview with Metro.co.uk he said, "Early on when Bray Wyatt turned in[...]

Why WWE Kept Jimmy Uso On Television

Last week WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso made headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested for yet another DUI. Many had wondered what action WWE might take against him given this isn't his firs[...] Jul 11 - Last week WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso made headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested for yet another DUI. Many had wondered what action WWE might take against him given this isn't his firs[...]