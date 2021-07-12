WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Xavier Woods Picks Up a Shocking Victory Over WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 12, 2021
In the opening bout of tonight's episode of
Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day managed to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by pinfall in a non-title match.
https://wrestlr.me/68977/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 12
Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya N[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, John Morrison and Ricochet continued their incredible series of matches. Tonight's match was a Falls Count Anywhere [...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Sheamus successfully retained his title against Humberto Carrillo in a quick squash match[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Tag Team Champions A.J. Styles and Omos both competes in singles matches against former champio[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Nikki A.S.H. pinned Asuka to win a Women's Fatal 4-Way Match, which also included Alexa Bliss and Naomi. .@Doudro[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day managed to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by pinfall in a non-tit[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away aged 71, according to his son on social media. His son Travis posted: "It is w[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Returns to Nashville This August On August 15th, 16th and 17th, IMPACT Wrestling return[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - In a post on Twitter, Sonya Deville revealed that Natalya will be the seventh participant in the women’s ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank p[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - Kurt Angle provided an update regarding recent talks with WWE about him becoming a Trainer for the company. Here is what he said on his podcast: &ldq[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - To the frustration of many WWE fans the company recently delayed the WWE Icons: Lex Luger documentary, WWE Untold: The Nexus, and the latest episode o[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the card for the upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam show which will take place at the Tokyo Dome on July 25, 2021. [...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about working with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in 2001, how much of the skits they had were scripted, and[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - Last Night's saw a number of ROH titles change hands at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Em[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - The final WWE RAW of the ThunderDome era will take place tonight. The show has already been taped ahead of Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-p[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - As reported last week, Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI. His wife WWE Superstar Naomi has come under attack on social media receiving a lot of abuse,[...]
Jul 12 PHOTOS: Brock Lesnar Has A New Look Brock Lesnar has a new look. The former WWE Champion took part in a YouTube culinary show where photos of Lesner were posted on Facebook. Lesnar now[...]
Jul 12 - Brock Lesnar has a new look. The former WWE Champion took part in a YouTube culinary show where photos of Lesner were posted on Facebook. Lesnar now[...]
Jul 12
Jul 12 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance at Ring of Honor’s Best in the World event which took place on Sunday. She had he[...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - WWE issued the following: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks just made history… again! In a category that also featured Belair and Edge’s Ro[...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - Booker T commented on Jimmy Uso’s arrest on the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast. “Jimmy Uso got arrested for DUI[...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - WWE Network News is reporting that the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will no longer be premiering later th[...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting PAC has returned to the United Kingdom. Meltzer revealed that due to the current COVID[...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - Mike Bennett has revealed a somewhat surprising WWE plan which would have seen him play Sister Abigail on WWE television. In an interview with Metro.[...]
Jul 11 Why WWE Kept Jimmy Uso On Television Last week WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso made headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested for yet another DUI. Many had wondered what action WW[...]
Jul 11 - Last week WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso made headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested for yet another DUI. Many had wondered what action WW[...]
Jul 11
Jul 11 - Former WWE Superstars could be heading to ROH. A report from Fightful Select has revealed that "multiple" former WWE Superstars have been contracted [...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π