TFW you get pinned by @AustinCreedWins just days before a title defense at #MITB ! 😮😮😮 #WWERaw @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/LI3TmYS8cw

All Mighty Ouch! @fightbobby lays waste to @AustinCreedWins outside the ring. #WWERaw @TrueKofi @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/ZhAV7dfv2Q

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day managed to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by pinfall in a non-title match.

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley Defeats Women's Tag Champion Natalya on Raw

Ricochet Defeats John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on Raw

Sheamus Retains WWE U.S. Championship Against Humberto Carrillo on Raw

Ivar Defeats A.J. Styles, Omos Defeats Erik on Raw

Nikki A.S.H. Pins Asuka to Win Fatal 4-Way Match on Monday Night Raw

Xavier Woods Picks Up a Shocking Victory Over WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw

WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff Has Passed Away

IMPACT Wrestling Announces TV Tapings In August

Natalya Added To Women’s Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

Kurt Angle Says WWE 'Backed Out' Of Offering Him A Trainer Role

Update On Why WWE Have Been Pulled Recent WWE Network Programs

Card Announced For NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

Kurt Angle Reveals Details Behind Working With Steve Austin In 2001

Several New Champions Crowned At ROH Best In The World

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - Final ThunderDome Episode

WWE Superstar Naomi Deletes Twitter After Online Abuse

PHOTOS: Brock Lesnar Has A New Look

Chelsea Green Debuts With Ring of Honor

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Win Award For 'Best WWE Moment'

Booker T Believes Jimmy Uso Needs 'Intervention' Following DUI Arrest

Kevin Nash Episode Of Broken Skull Sessions Pulled From WWE Network

Why PAC Has Been On AEW Television Recently

Former WWE Superstar Reveals He Was Meant To Portray Sister Abigail

Why WWE Kept Jimmy Uso On Television

