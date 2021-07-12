WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff Has Passed Away

WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away aged 71, according to his son on social media.

His son Travis posted:

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy.

A donation page is available in my bio for funeral expenses. Any close friends whom would like to speak at his funeral, please message me on Instagram Travis_Orndorff.

-Travis Orndorff"

At the first-ever WrestleMania, Mr. Wonderful teamed up with "Rowdy" Roddy Piper to take on Hollywood Hogan and Mr. T. He worked prior to this in the mid-shoth with the likes of Ted DiBiase, Junkyard Dog and Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

Orndorff was also featured in one of the greatest steel cage matches in WWE history when he challenged Hollywood Hogan for the WWE Championship on Saturday Night's Main Event.

He was inducted in the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2005.

Orndorff was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 which he overcame. He was part of a class-action lawsuit against WWE that alleged that wrestlers suffered "long-term neurological injuries" from their time in the company. That lawsuit was dismissed in 2018.

His son recently posted a video and some photos of Orndorff in ill health.

We send out deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Paul Orndorff.