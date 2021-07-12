WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Says WWE 'Backed Out' Of Offering Him A Trainer Role

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2021

Kurt Angle provided an update regarding recent talks with WWE about him becoming a Trainer for the company. Here is what he said on his podcast:

“Triple H, he contacted me about seven months ago and wanted me to help out down in NXT. Wanted me to be a trainer and he only said ‘Hey, all I need you to do is go over stuff with talent. You can do it from home on your computer, you can do a zoom call, just go through the tapes with them in their match and tell what they did right and wrong.’ I said I’d be interested and I never heard back from him. Long story short, they were interested but at the last second they must have backed out, which is okay with me.”

He also had some high praise for Matt Bloom:

“He has done an incredible job with the talent done in NXT, which stood out to me when Matt Bloom first started. He was amazing, the guy for a big guy he sold everything, his mouth, his back, he was very particular about what he did and that showed me that he would become a great coach. I think he’s going to become a better coach than he was a wrestler because of the way he went about things. He learned the business top to bottom and he was very successful at being the coach of NXT. He’s done an amazing job so far and he will continue to do it.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
