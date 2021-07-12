Update On Why WWE Have Been Pulled Recent WWE Network Programs

Changes in the digital division have meant previous schedules have gone out the window while the new team learns the ropes.

In an update, PWInsider reports the reason for the delay of recent shows is due to a change in strategy and rollout for original content on Peacock/WWE Network. This at a time "it adjusts to its new place in the WWE hierarchy under the TV department."

The company reportedly didn't air the Luger documentary because they felt it didn't have a strong enough lead.

To the frustration of many WWE fans the company recently delayed the WWE Icons: Lex Luger documentary, WWE Untold: The Nexus, and the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring Kevin Nash.

Xavier Woods Picks Up a Shocking Victory Over WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day managed to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by pinfall in a non-title match. All Mighty Ouch! @fightbobby lays was[...] Jul 12 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day managed to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by pinfall in a non-title match. All Mighty Ouch! @fightbobby lays was[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff Has Passed Away

WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away aged 71, according to his son on social media. His son Travis posted: "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of m[...] Jul 12 - WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away aged 71, according to his son on social media. His son Travis posted: "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of m[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces TV Tapings In August

IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Returns to Nashville This August On August 15th, 16th and 17th, IMPACT Wrestling returns to Nashville, TN for three days of IMPACT Wrestl[...] Jul 12 - IMPACT Wrestling issued the following: IMPACT Wrestling LIVE Returns to Nashville This August On August 15th, 16th and 17th, IMPACT Wrestling returns to Nashville, TN for three days of IMPACT Wrestl[...]

Natalya Added To Women’s Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View

In a post on Twitter, Sonya Deville revealed that Natalya will be the seventh participant in the women’s ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view this Sunday from the Dickies Arena in [...] Jul 12 - In a post on Twitter, Sonya Deville revealed that Natalya will be the seventh participant in the women’s ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view this Sunday from the Dickies Arena in [...]

Kurt Angle Says WWE 'Backed Out' Of Offering Him A Trainer Role

Kurt Angle provided an update regarding recent talks with WWE about him becoming a Trainer for the company. Here is what he said on his podcast: “Triple H, he contacted me about seven months ag[...] Jul 12 - Kurt Angle provided an update regarding recent talks with WWE about him becoming a Trainer for the company. Here is what he said on his podcast: “Triple H, he contacted me about seven months ag[...]

Update On Why WWE Have Been Pulled Recent WWE Network Programs

To the frustration of many WWE fans the company recently delayed the WWE Icons: Lex Luger documentary, WWE Untold: The Nexus, and the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featu[...] Jul 12 - To the frustration of many WWE fans the company recently delayed the WWE Icons: Lex Luger documentary, WWE Untold: The Nexus, and the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featu[...]

Card Announced For NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the card for the upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam show which will take place at the Tokyo Dome on July 25, 2021. - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shi[...] Jul 12 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the card for the upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam show which will take place at the Tokyo Dome on July 25, 2021. - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shi[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Details Behind Working With Steve Austin In 2001

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about working with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in 2001, how much of the skits they had were scripted, and how Chris Benoit ripped up DDP’s script for[...] Jul 12 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about working with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in 2001, how much of the skits they had were scripted, and how Chris Benoit ripped up DDP’s script for[...]

Several New Champions Crowned At ROH Best In The World

Last Night's saw a number of ROH titles change hands at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. -- ROH TV Champion Tony [...] Jul 12 - Last Night's saw a number of ROH titles change hands at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. -- ROH TV Champion Tony [...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - Final ThunderDome Episode

The final WWE RAW of the ThunderDome era will take place tonight. The show has already been taped ahead of Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. WWE has announced the following for toni[...] Jul 12 - The final WWE RAW of the ThunderDome era will take place tonight. The show has already been taped ahead of Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. WWE has announced the following for toni[...]

WWE Superstar Naomi Deletes Twitter After Online Abuse

As reported last week, Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI. His wife WWE Superstar Naomi has come under attack on social media receiving a lot of abuse, some racial which left her no option but to take [...] Jul 12 - As reported last week, Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI. His wife WWE Superstar Naomi has come under attack on social media receiving a lot of abuse, some racial which left her no option but to take [...]

PHOTOS: Brock Lesnar Has A New Look

Brock Lesnar has a new look. The former WWE Champion took part in a YouTube culinary show where photos of Lesner were posted on Facebook. Lesnar now has a goatee without a mustache and a ponytail of[...] Jul 12 - Brock Lesnar has a new look. The former WWE Champion took part in a YouTube culinary show where photos of Lesner were posted on Facebook. Lesnar now has a goatee without a mustache and a ponytail of[...]

Chelsea Green Debuts With Ring of Honor

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance at Ring of Honor’s Best in the World event which took place on Sunday. She had her non-compete clause with WWE cut, allowing her to[...] Jul 12 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance at Ring of Honor’s Best in the World event which took place on Sunday. She had her non-compete clause with WWE cut, allowing her to[...]

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Win Award For 'Best WWE Moment'

WWE issued the following: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks just made history… again! In a category that also featured Belair and Edge’s Royal Rumble Match victories, as well as Bad Bunny&r[...] Jul 11 - WWE issued the following: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks just made history… again! In a category that also featured Belair and Edge’s Royal Rumble Match victories, as well as Bad Bunny&r[...]

Booker T Believes Jimmy Uso Needs 'Intervention' Following DUI Arrest

Booker T commented on Jimmy Uso’s arrest on the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast. “Jimmy Uso got arrested for DUI. I think he got out of jail on Sunday morning. Th[...] Jul 11 - Booker T commented on Jimmy Uso’s arrest on the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast. “Jimmy Uso got arrested for DUI. I think he got out of jail on Sunday morning. Th[...]

Kevin Nash Episode Of Broken Skull Sessions Pulled From WWE Network

WWE Network News is reporting that the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will no longer be premiering later this evening on Peacock. WWE has also recently pull[...] Jul 11 - WWE Network News is reporting that the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will no longer be premiering later this evening on Peacock. WWE has also recently pull[...]

Why PAC Has Been On AEW Television Recently

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting PAC has returned to the United Kingdom. Meltzer revealed that due to the current COVID-19 travel restrictions between the UK and the Uni[...] Jul 11 - Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting PAC has returned to the United Kingdom. Meltzer revealed that due to the current COVID-19 travel restrictions between the UK and the Uni[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reveals He Was Meant To Portray Sister Abigail

Mike Bennett has revealed a somewhat surprising WWE plan which would have seen him play Sister Abigail on WWE television. In an interview with Metro.co.uk he said, "Early on when Bray Wyatt turned in[...] Jul 11 - Mike Bennett has revealed a somewhat surprising WWE plan which would have seen him play Sister Abigail on WWE television. In an interview with Metro.co.uk he said, "Early on when Bray Wyatt turned in[...]

Why WWE Kept Jimmy Uso On Television

Last week WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso made headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested for yet another DUI. Many had wondered what action WWE might take against him given this isn't his firs[...] Jul 11 - Last week WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso made headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested for yet another DUI. Many had wondered what action WWE might take against him given this isn't his firs[...]

Former WWE Superstars Heading To Ring Of Honor?

Former WWE Superstars could be heading to ROH. A report from Fightful Select has revealed that "multiple" former WWE Superstars have been contracted by ROH. The promotion reportedly has a deal in pla[...] Jul 11 - Former WWE Superstars could be heading to ROH. A report from Fightful Select has revealed that "multiple" former WWE Superstars have been contracted by ROH. The promotion reportedly has a deal in pla[...]

Malakai Black Gives His Thoughts On WWE’s Non-Compete Clauses

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now AEW star Malakai Black commented on WWE’s non-compete clause during a recent Twitch stream. “There is a middle ground. From a business point of vi[...] Jul 11 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now AEW star Malakai Black commented on WWE’s non-compete clause during a recent Twitch stream. “There is a middle ground. From a business point of vi[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Kane is Still in Great Shape

2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kane posted a picture on Twitter today showing that he is still working out in the gym and keeping himself in good physical condition: I'm a big believer in exercisin[...] Jul 10 - 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kane posted a picture on Twitter today showing that he is still working out in the gym and keeping himself in good physical condition: I'm a big believer in exercisin[...]

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Big Productions Changes Coming To WWE Television

During a recent interview with Variety, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon confirmed recent rumors that RAW and SmackDown will be getting set changes as the company heads back on the road in a [...] Jul 10 - During a recent interview with Variety, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon confirmed recent rumors that RAW and SmackDown will be getting set changes as the company heads back on the road in a [...]

Jim Ross Told Malakai Black 'We’re Counting On You' Following AEW Debut

Jim Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week, on which he discussed the surprise AEW debut of Malakai Black, (WWE Superstar Aleister Black) on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Check [...] Jul 10 - Jim Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week, on which he discussed the surprise AEW debut of Malakai Black, (WWE Superstar Aleister Black) on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Check [...]