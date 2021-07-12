Several New Champions Crowned At ROH Best In The World

Last Night's saw a number of ROH titles change hands at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

-- ROH TV Champion Tony Deppen went up against Dragon Lee

Lee hit a running knee strike to the head to pick up the pinfall victory over Deppen. This is Lee’s second reign as the champion.

-- ROH Tag Team Champions The Foundation (Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus) vs. Violence Unlimited (Homicide & Chris Dickinson) also went down at the event,

The match resulted in a title change with Homicide and Dickinson winning the titles.

-- In the main event, Bandido became the new ROH World Champion when he beat Rush. The match ended via pinfall after Rush tried to rip Bandido's mask off, but then got distracted and rolled up for the three count. The referee was pushed off and landed flat on his back on top of the mat after he tried to stop Rush from ripping Bandido's mask off.

Following the match, Rush and the rest of his La Facción Ingobernable group laid waste to Bandido and hit him with the ROH World Title. Rush would then place the ROH World Title over Bandido before leaving.

This is Bandido's first time to win the ROH World Title.