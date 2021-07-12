WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - Final ThunderDome Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2021

The final WWE RAW of the ThunderDome era will take place tonight.

The show has already been taped ahead of Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s RAW:

- Sheamus returns from a broken nose suffered on May 31 to defend his WWE United States Title against Humberto Carrillo

- John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

- RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ivar, and RAW Tag Team Champion Omos making his singles debut vs. Erik as The Viking Raiders prepare to challenge AJ and Omos for the titles the following week

- Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss in a Fatal 4 Way Money In the Bank preview

- What’s next for Jinder Mahal now that he’s in possession of Drew McIntyre’s family sword?

- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods in a non-title match

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.


