PHOTOS: Brock Lesnar Has A New Look

Brock Lesnar has a new look.

The former WWE Champion took part in a YouTube culinary show where photos of Lesner were posted on Facebook.

Lesnar now has a goatee without a mustache and a ponytail of some kind.

The caption of the post read, "Brock Lesnar joins the Bearded Butchers! The bonds of butchering are what brought the Beast to spend a few days honing his butchering skills as we showcased techniques and tricks for this Viking. Full video coming to YouTube so stay tuned!!!"

Brock Lesnar is expected back with WWE soon, it will be interesting to see if he keeps this look.