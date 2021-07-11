Why PAC Has Been On AEW Television Recently

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting PAC has returned to the United Kingdom.

Meltzer revealed that due to the current COVID-19 travel restrictions between the UK and the United States it is difficult for those who have gone home to come back.

The report also notes that Anthony Ogogo is also currently back in the UK due to personal reasons.

"Anthony Ogogo, who was getting the big push with the one punch body shot finish, is back in England right now. It was notable because his last major thing was knocking Cody Rhodes out but even as they were doing that program and putting him over strong it was known he’d be returning home for a while, said to be due to personal reasons. Travel back-and-forth is still difficult so when people go home, as is currently the case with Pac, it takes time to get them back."