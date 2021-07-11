Former WWE Superstar Reveals He Was Meant To Portray Sister Abigail

Mike Bennett has revealed a somewhat surprising WWE plan which would have seen him play Sister Abigail on WWE television.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk he said, "Early on when Bray Wyatt turned into The Fiend, Vince was always high on having Bray lead a group for some reason – he always wanted him to lead a group.

"We were about a week away from making it happen where me and Eric Young were gonna be part of Bray Wyatt’s group. We were gonna actually be – they were gonna bring to life the puppets.

"Each puppet was gonna represent an actual person. I don’t remember, there were talks that I was gonna be Sister Abigail and Eric Young was gonna be a buzzard."

He added that while he was happy with the concept the creative plans changed:

‘But then like most stuff there, right before it happens they’re like, “Oh yeah we’re not doing that anymore”. You’re like, “Oh, oh OK cool. That would have been a really cool spot but I guess I’ll go sit in catering.”