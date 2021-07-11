Why WWE Kept Jimmy Uso On Television

Last week WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso made headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested for yet another DUI.

Many had wondered what action WWE might take against him given this isn't his first offense, in fact, his third arrest since 2019.

Uso wasn't pulled from Friday's SmackDown, and during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the reason WWE has kept Jimmy on television.

"There’s stuff that’s in the plans that they feel is far too important, and they don’t want it screwed up, and that’s the answer"

Meltzer noted he hasn't as yet been punished but it's possible he could be suspended at a later date.

"I don’t know if Roman went to bat for him, my gut is that this main event angle, because it’s going to include The Rock, it does lead to Wrestlemania, and he is involved in it in some form, and they don’t want to screw up The Rock’s angle"

Meltzer added, "I just know when I asked, it’s like nothings happening"