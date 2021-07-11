Former WWE Superstars Heading To Ring Of Honor?

Which former WWE Superstar would you like to see in ROH?

ROH is also reaching out to women's talent for their revamped women’s division.

A report from Fightful Select has revealed that "multiple" former WWE Superstars have been contracted by ROH. The promotion reportedly has a deal in place with one to appear for the promotion very soon. ROH reportedly has at least one "surprise" for fans in the next week or so.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Win Award For 'Best WWE Moment'

WWE issued the following: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks just made history… again! In a category that also featured Belair and Edge’s Royal Rumble Match victories, as well as Bad Bunny&r[...] Jul 11 - WWE issued the following: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks just made history… again! In a category that also featured Belair and Edge’s Royal Rumble Match victories, as well as Bad Bunny&r[...]

Booker T Believes Jimmy Uso Needs 'Intervention' Following DUI Arrest

Booker T commented on Jimmy Uso’s arrest on the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast. “Jimmy Uso got arrested for DUI. I think he got out of jail on Sunday morning. Th[...] Jul 11 - Booker T commented on Jimmy Uso’s arrest on the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast. “Jimmy Uso got arrested for DUI. I think he got out of jail on Sunday morning. Th[...]

Kevin Nash Episode Of Broken Skull Sessions Pulled From WWE Network

WWE Network News is reporting that the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will no longer be premiering later this evening on Peacock. WWE has also recently pull[...] Jul 11 - WWE Network News is reporting that the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will no longer be premiering later this evening on Peacock. WWE has also recently pull[...]

Why PAC Has Been On AEW Television Recently

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting PAC has returned to the United Kingdom. Meltzer revealed that due to the current COVID-19 travel restrictions between the UK and the Uni[...] Jul 11 - Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting PAC has returned to the United Kingdom. Meltzer revealed that due to the current COVID-19 travel restrictions between the UK and the Uni[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reveals He Was Meant To Portray Sister Abigail

Mike Bennett has revealed a somewhat surprising WWE plan which would have seen him play Sister Abigail on WWE television. In an interview with Metro.co.uk he said, "Early on when Bray Wyatt turned in[...] Jul 11 - Mike Bennett has revealed a somewhat surprising WWE plan which would have seen him play Sister Abigail on WWE television. In an interview with Metro.co.uk he said, "Early on when Bray Wyatt turned in[...]

Why WWE Kept Jimmy Uso On Television

Last week WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso made headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested for yet another DUI. Many had wondered what action WWE might take against him given this isn't his firs[...] Jul 11 - Last week WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso made headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested for yet another DUI. Many had wondered what action WWE might take against him given this isn't his firs[...]

Malakai Black Gives His Thoughts On WWE’s Non-Compete Clauses

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now AEW star Malakai Black commented on WWE’s non-compete clause during a recent Twitch stream. “There is a middle ground. From a business point of vi[...] Jul 11 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now AEW star Malakai Black commented on WWE’s non-compete clause during a recent Twitch stream. “There is a middle ground. From a business point of vi[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Kane is Still in Great Shape

2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kane posted a picture on Twitter today showing that he is still working out in the gym and keeping himself in good physical condition: I'm a big believer in exercisin[...] Jul 10 - 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kane posted a picture on Twitter today showing that he is still working out in the gym and keeping himself in good physical condition: I'm a big believer in exercisin[...]

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Big Productions Changes Coming To WWE Television

During a recent interview with Variety, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon confirmed recent rumors that RAW and SmackDown will be getting set changes as the company heads back on the road in a [...] Jul 10 - During a recent interview with Variety, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon confirmed recent rumors that RAW and SmackDown will be getting set changes as the company heads back on the road in a [...]

Jim Ross Told Malakai Black 'We’re Counting On You' Following AEW Debut

Jim Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week, on which he discussed the surprise AEW debut of Malakai Black, (WWE Superstar Aleister Black) on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Check [...] Jul 10 - Jim Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week, on which he discussed the surprise AEW debut of Malakai Black, (WWE Superstar Aleister Black) on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Check [...]

Titus O’Neil Delivers Custom WWE Title To Tampa Bay Lightning For Stanley Cup Win

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil to delivered a custom WWE Championship belt to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for their big Stanley Cup win on Thursday night. Triple H recently congratulated Ni[...] Jul 10 - WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil to delivered a custom WWE Championship belt to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for their big Stanley Cup win on Thursday night. Triple H recently congratulated Ni[...]

Drew McIntyre Comments On Recent WWE Releases

During a recent interview with the International Business Times, Drew McIntyre discussed his thoughts on the release of a number of WWE Superstars due to ongoing WWE budget cuts. McIntyre says that th[...] Jul 10 - During a recent interview with the International Business Times, Drew McIntyre discussed his thoughts on the release of a number of WWE Superstars due to ongoing WWE budget cuts. McIntyre says that th[...]

NJPW Pulls Kota Ibushi From Summer Struggle Due COVID-Vaccination Side Effects

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Kota Ibushi has been pulled fromSummer Struggle due to side effects suffered after a recent COVID-19 vaccination. Ibushi was set to team with master Wato vs[...] Jul 10 - New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Kota Ibushi has been pulled fromSummer Struggle due to side effects suffered after a recent COVID-19 vaccination. Ibushi was set to team with master Wato vs[...]

WWE Announces More New Matches For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced another new match for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which has already been taped. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will go up against Xavier Woods in a non-title match while RAW&rsq[...] Jul 10 - WWE has announced another new match for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which has already been taped. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will go up against Xavier Woods in a non-title match while RAW&rsq[...]

Disrespectful Fans Wished Death On Jim Ross For Recent Commentary Mistake

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on the negative response he received to calling AEW Dynamite 'WWE Dynamite' by mistake on a recent episode of the show. "I don[...] Jul 10 - During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on the negative response he received to calling AEW Dynamite 'WWE Dynamite' by mistake on a recent episode of the show. "I don[...]

Toni Storm Is 'Coming Soon' To WWE SmackDown

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, WWE aired a vignette video package for Toni Storm. The vignette featured moments from her run in NXT and then concluded with her logo with the words "coming soon" underneat[...] Jul 09 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown, WWE aired a vignette video package for Toni Storm. The vignette featured moments from her run in NXT and then concluded with her logo with the words "coming soon" underneat[...]

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox Debut On WWE SmackDown

Shotzi & Nox joined SmackDown officially on Friday. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their debut as a tag team on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, going up against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion[...] Jul 09 - Shotzi & Nox joined SmackDown officially on Friday. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their debut as a tag team on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, going up against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion[...]

Bianca Belair’s Replacement Opponent Revealed

As reported earlier, Bayley is injured and will be out of action for nine months due to an ACL tear. The injury during a training session at the WWE Performance Center. On Friday's WWE SmackDown on F[...] Jul 09 - As reported earlier, Bayley is injured and will be out of action for nine months due to an ACL tear. The injury during a training session at the WWE Performance Center. On Friday's WWE SmackDown on F[...]

Details On Bayley’s Injury and How It Happened

As reported earlier, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of ring action for around nine months. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting Bayley suffered a torn ACL earlier this w[...] Jul 09 - As reported earlier, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of ring action for around nine months. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting Bayley suffered a torn ACL earlier this w[...]

WWE Announces Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Date and Location

WWE has announced some new September tour dates which included the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It was pre[...] Jul 09 - WWE has announced some new September tour dates which included the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It was pre[...]

AEW All Out 2021 In Chicago, IL Has SOLD OUT

The next big All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has SOLD OUT! Chris Jericho and the promotion confirmed news regarding AEW All Out 2021 selling out tickets for the pay-per-view scheduled for September [...] Jul 09 - The next big All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has SOLD OUT! Chris Jericho and the promotion confirmed news regarding AEW All Out 2021 selling out tickets for the pay-per-view scheduled for September [...]

Matt Riddle On Real-Life Backstage Heat With Seth Rollins

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Riddle discussed having backstage heat with Seth Rollins last year. Riddle on the rumors of backstage heat between he and Seth Rollins last year: “I&r[...] Jul 09 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Riddle discussed having backstage heat with Seth Rollins last year. Riddle on the rumors of backstage heat between he and Seth Rollins last year: “I&r[...]

Paul Heyman Reportedly Removed From Talking Smack

In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has noted that Paul Heyman will no longer be hosting Talking Smack and the Pat McAfee and Kayla Braxton will be a permanent chang[...] Jul 09 - In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has noted that Paul Heyman will no longer be hosting Talking Smack and the Pat McAfee and Kayla Braxton will be a permanent chang[...]