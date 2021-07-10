I'm a big believer in exercising my right to keep and bare arms! pic.twitter.com/s5mxrHP1JV

2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kane posted a picture on Twitter today showing that he is still working out in the gym and keeping himself in good physical condition:

» More News From This Feed

WWE Hall of Famer Kane is Still in Great Shape

2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kane posted a picture on Twitter today showing that he is still working out in the gym and keeping himself in good physical condition: I'm a big believer in exercisin[...] Jul 10 - 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kane posted a picture on Twitter today showing that he is still working out in the gym and keeping himself in good physical condition: I'm a big believer in exercisin[...]

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Big Productions Changes Coming To WWE Television

During a recent interview with Variety, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon confirmed recent rumors that RAW and SmackDown will be getting set changes as the company heads back on the road in a [...] Jul 10 - During a recent interview with Variety, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon confirmed recent rumors that RAW and SmackDown will be getting set changes as the company heads back on the road in a [...]

Jim Ross Told Malakai Black 'We’re Counting On You' Following AEW Debut

Jim Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week, on which he discussed the surprise AEW debut of Malakai Black, (WWE Superstar Aleister Black) on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Check [...] Jul 10 - Jim Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week, on which he discussed the surprise AEW debut of Malakai Black, (WWE Superstar Aleister Black) on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Check [...]

Titus O’Neil Delivers Custom WWE Title To Tampa Bay Lightning For Stanley Cup Win

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil to delivered a custom WWE Championship belt to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for their big Stanley Cup win on Thursday night. Triple H recently congratulated Ni[...] Jul 10 - WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil to delivered a custom WWE Championship belt to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for their big Stanley Cup win on Thursday night. Triple H recently congratulated Ni[...]

Drew McIntyre Comments On Recent WWE Releases

During a recent interview with the International Business Times, Drew McIntyre discussed his thoughts on the release of a number of WWE Superstars due to ongoing WWE budget cuts. McIntyre says that th[...] Jul 10 - During a recent interview with the International Business Times, Drew McIntyre discussed his thoughts on the release of a number of WWE Superstars due to ongoing WWE budget cuts. McIntyre says that th[...]

NJPW Pulls Kota Ibushi From Summer Struggle Due COVID-Vaccination Side Effects

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Kota Ibushi has been pulled fromSummer Struggle due to side effects suffered after a recent COVID-19 vaccination. Ibushi was set to team with master Wato vs[...] Jul 10 - New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Kota Ibushi has been pulled fromSummer Struggle due to side effects suffered after a recent COVID-19 vaccination. Ibushi was set to team with master Wato vs[...]

WWE Announces More New Matches For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced another new match for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which has already been taped. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will go up against Xavier Woods in a non-title match while RAW&rsq[...] Jul 10 - WWE has announced another new match for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which has already been taped. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will go up against Xavier Woods in a non-title match while RAW&rsq[...]

Disrespectful Fans Wished Death On Jim Ross For Recent Commentary Mistake

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on the negative response he received to calling AEW Dynamite 'WWE Dynamite' by mistake on a recent episode of the show. "I don[...] Jul 10 - During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on the negative response he received to calling AEW Dynamite 'WWE Dynamite' by mistake on a recent episode of the show. "I don[...]

Toni Storm Is 'Coming Soon' To WWE SmackDown

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, WWE aired a vignette video package for Toni Storm. The vignette featured moments from her run in NXT and then concluded with her logo with the words "coming soon" underneat[...] Jul 09 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown, WWE aired a vignette video package for Toni Storm. The vignette featured moments from her run in NXT and then concluded with her logo with the words "coming soon" underneat[...]

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox Debut On WWE SmackDown

Shotzi & Nox joined SmackDown officially on Friday. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their debut as a tag team on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, going up against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion[...] Jul 09 - Shotzi & Nox joined SmackDown officially on Friday. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their debut as a tag team on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, going up against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion[...]

Bianca Belair’s Replacement Opponent Revealed

As reported earlier, Bayley is injured and will be out of action for nine months due to an ACL tear. The injury during a training session at the WWE Performance Center. On Friday's WWE SmackDown on F[...] Jul 09 - As reported earlier, Bayley is injured and will be out of action for nine months due to an ACL tear. The injury during a training session at the WWE Performance Center. On Friday's WWE SmackDown on F[...]

Details On Bayley’s Injury and How It Happened

As reported earlier, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of ring action for around nine months. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting Bayley suffered a torn ACL earlier this w[...] Jul 09 - As reported earlier, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of ring action for around nine months. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting Bayley suffered a torn ACL earlier this w[...]

WWE Announces Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Date and Location

WWE has announced some new September tour dates which included the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It was pre[...] Jul 09 - WWE has announced some new September tour dates which included the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It was pre[...]

AEW All Out 2021 In Chicago, IL Has SOLD OUT

The next big All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has SOLD OUT! Chris Jericho and the promotion confirmed news regarding AEW All Out 2021 selling out tickets for the pay-per-view scheduled for September [...] Jul 09 - The next big All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has SOLD OUT! Chris Jericho and the promotion confirmed news regarding AEW All Out 2021 selling out tickets for the pay-per-view scheduled for September [...]

Matt Riddle On Real-Life Backstage Heat With Seth Rollins

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Riddle discussed having backstage heat with Seth Rollins last year. Riddle on the rumors of backstage heat between he and Seth Rollins last year: “I&r[...] Jul 09 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Riddle discussed having backstage heat with Seth Rollins last year. Riddle on the rumors of backstage heat between he and Seth Rollins last year: “I&r[...]

Paul Heyman Reportedly Removed From Talking Smack

In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has noted that Paul Heyman will no longer be hosting Talking Smack and the Pat McAfee and Kayla Braxton will be a permanent chang[...] Jul 09 - In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has noted that Paul Heyman will no longer be hosting Talking Smack and the Pat McAfee and Kayla Braxton will be a permanent chang[...]

TV Networks Reportedly Pitching Ideas To Stephanie McMahon

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is reporting that Stephanie McMahon is meeting with an unnamed television network at the end of July for them to pitch ideas to her for television content. I[...] Jul 09 - Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is reporting that Stephanie McMahon is meeting with an unnamed television network at the end of July for them to pitch ideas to her for television content. I[...]

Update On John Cena Returning For WWE SummerSlam 2021

It was recently reported that John Cena will be filming a new movie 'Argylle' in Europe this August, which has fans worried his rumored SummerSlam return will be put into some jeopardy. Cena recently[...] Jul 09 - It was recently reported that John Cena will be filming a new movie 'Argylle' in Europe this August, which has fans worried his rumored SummerSlam return will be put into some jeopardy. Cena recently[...]

Big Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE

In an update on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE, there has been some new information regarding their talks. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast is reporting it would be unlikely to see Lesnar appear at Su[...] Jul 09 - In an update on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE, there has been some new information regarding their talks. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast is reporting it would be unlikely to see Lesnar appear at Su[...]

Update On Jimmy Uso’s Status With WWE

Jimmy Uso is backstage at WWE SmackDown in Tampa, FL, according to Dave Meltzer. The 35-year-old wrestler was arrested Monday for a DUI for the second time in two years. He was driving in Pensacola, [...] Jul 09 - Jimmy Uso is backstage at WWE SmackDown in Tampa, FL, according to Dave Meltzer. The 35-year-old wrestler was arrested Monday for a DUI for the second time in two years. He was driving in Pensacola, [...]

Bayley Injured, Will Be Out Of Ring Action For 9 Months

WWE announced the following on their official website: WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in the Bank match against Bianca Belair and will be out[...] Jul 09 - WWE announced the following on their official website: WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in the Bank match against Bianca Belair and will be out[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Heads to "Rolling Loud Miami 2021" on July 23

The following press release comes from WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn., July 7, 2021 – WWE and Rolling Loud, the world's premier rap festival, today announced a new partnership that brings Friday Ni[...] Jul 08 - The following press release comes from WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn., July 7, 2021 – WWE and Rolling Loud, the world's premier rap festival, today announced a new partnership that brings Friday Ni[...]

Preview for Tonight's Episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV (July 8, 2021)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, according to ImpactWrestling.com: Less than two weeks away from Slammiversary LIVE on[...] Jul 08 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, according to ImpactWrestling.com: Less than two weeks away from Slammiversary LIVE on[...]

WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly Discusses How He Manages to Wrestle with Type 1 Diabetes

WWE NXT Superstar, former NXT Tag Team Champion, and former Ring of Honor Wrestling World Champion Kyle O'Reilly recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness about how he has managed t[...] Jul 08 - WWE NXT Superstar, former NXT Tag Team Champion, and former Ring of Honor Wrestling World Champion Kyle O'Reilly recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness about how he has managed t[...]