Jim Ross Told Malakai Black 'We’re Counting On You' Following AEW Debut

Jim Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week, on which he discussed the surprise AEW debut of Malakai Black, (WWE Superstar Aleister Black) on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Ross on not knowing Malakai Black was in the building:

"Well, I’ll tell you the honest to God truth is I didn’t even know that he was there. We were in a unique building that was kind of old school, had different levels, and different little cubby-holes. It was funny, Mark [Henry] and Big Show and I shared a room for the announcers. And I you know didn’t see this guy all day long, so I was shocked at how it came off."

Ross on why he didn’t want to know:

"As many fans know that listen to my podcast, which drops every Thursday, I said, you know, ‘This guy is…’ — I didn’t want to know. I react better if I don’t know the lay of the land as much. I don’t look at this as a theatrical performance. I look at it as a ballgame, and I don’t need to know who wins the game until the game’s over. So, I was pleasantly surprised that Malakai Black joined us."

Ross on speaking to Black after Dynamite:

"I saw him after the show, he shook my hand. I never met him before. He said he was glad to meet me and likewise for me. I said, ‘We’re counting on you. We’re counting on you to play in a big way. Not just come in and be one of the boys, but come in and be one of the stars.’ And I think he hadn’t heard that in a while. And I think that meant a lot to him. I wasn’t trying to blow smoke. I was just trying to say, ‘You’re a highly regarded piece of talent that we value, and we’re happy you’re here. And so, now we’re looking for great things. You set the bar high with your debut, now let’s see where we can take you."