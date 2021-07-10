Titus O’Neil Delivers Custom WWE Title To Tampa Bay Lightning For Stanley Cup Win

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil to delivered a custom WWE Championship belt to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for their big Stanley Cup win on Thursday night.

Triple H recently congratulated Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Bolts organization and the City of Tampa for their big win over the Montreal Canadiens.

On Friday, Titus spoke to the team and presented them with the custom belt.

“Was Very proud to speak to our Players and Staff and present our #StanleyCup Champion @TBLightning with their custom @WWE Championship title Raised fistRed heart #GoBolts Thanks @JaneCastor for joining me!!"